'I'm Not Surprised Anymore' - Manuel Akanji Praises Teammate Erling Haaland

Manchester City continued their impressive start to the 2022/23 campaign, with yet another win in Europe. After beating Sevilla 4-0 away from home in the opening UEFA Champions League match week, the Sky Blues made it two out of two with a 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund at the Etihad.

City initially went 1-0 down, when Jude Bellingham scored a cunning header, a player of which City reportedly hold an interest in. It took until 80 minutes in for City to equalize, via a rocket from defender John Stones.

Just four minutes later, and the citizens had completed a quick turnaround, through a karate-Esque finish from superstar forward Erling Haaland.

Manuel Akanji, who followed Haaland over to the Etihad this summer from BVB, commented on his familiar friend's performance and form.

As reported by Manchester Evening News, Akanji said on the Haaland "I’m not surprised. I think he can keep going like this. He just needs to work hard, keep his head down and work every day. At this point I think he can score any type of goal.

I'm not surprised anymore what he can do. What a cross also from Joao and obviously he is there where he needs to be and it was a fantastic goal.

The centre-back continued, "It's still a team sport. It's not only about Erling. Obviously he is really important for us, he scores a lot of goals, but it takes a whole team to win the game, and also a team when you lose the game. We have to do it all together and when he keeps on scoring these goals we are happy.

In terms of the result, Manchester City's most recent signing went on to add, "It was a really big win. Both of us started with three points in the Champions League campaign. We’ve set the tone that we are now leader of this group but the work doesn’t stop.

We’ve got six points, three points ahead. We need to keep on going. It feels if we win the next game we are in a really good position. But most important is the next game at the weekend.

After yet another impressive win after trailing in the game, Manchester City now look ahead to their next fixture, when they travel away from home to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers this Saturday.

