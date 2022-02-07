"I'm Not Surprised!" - Fernandinho Raves About Man City Duo For Performances Against Fulham

Manchester City captain Fernandinho was keen to heap praise on the club's talented duo of Liam Delap and James McAtee, after their respective performances in the FA Cup fourth round.

It was a sight to behold for any Manchester City fan to witness youngsters from the Elite Development Squad like Liam Delap and James McAtee get a run-out against Fulham in the FA Cup.

As the Premier League champions emerged 4-1 winners against the West London club, the pair were given a chance by Pep Guardiola to show exactly why they are hailed as future superstars.

Speaking after Manchester City’s victory at the Etihad Stadium, club captain Fernandinho sang Liam Delap and James McAtee’s praises, after their respective cameo appearances.

“I am not surprised - I know them really well, they have been training with us since the beginning of the season”, he opened.

The Brazilian continued, “We know their quality and they show it every day and it is important for them to get some experience in this competition and confidence to play alongside those players.”

The Manchester City skipper ended his assessment of their performances on a positive note, expressing, “I am pretty sure in their future, they are going to be part of this club. I am so happy for them- and it was just a pity that Liam’s goal was ruled offside!”

Fernandinho’s words are a reflection of how highly-rated both Delap and McAtee are within the ranks at the club, and their displays off the bench were an indication of their fantastic talent.

As the veteran stated, it was a shame that Liam Delap’s brilliant header was chalked off, considering his hold-up play and physical presence ticked all the boxes needed to be a striker at the senior level.

Another aspect that made his display all the more impressive was the fact that he was making a return from a long-term injury lay-off, looking as sharp as can be against the Championship outfit.

As for James McAtee, the 19-year old’s technical ability shone through once again, as he did not look out of place for even a second in the middle of the park, keeping things ticking while being extremely secure in possession.

With such incredibly gifted youngsters like Liam Delap and James McAtee starting to make an impression, it’s safe to say that Manchester City’s future is in safe hands.

