“I’m really confident." - Man City star previews Friday's Champions League clash with Real Madrid

Jack Walker

Manchester City star insists that the club are "really confident" and that "we are better" ahead of Friday's Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

After an underwhelming domestic campaign for the Blues, culminating in the hapless FA Cup Semi-Final defeat to Arsenal, Manchester City midfielder Rodri has insisted that Guardiola’s men are oozing with confidence, as they look to revive their season with Champions League glory.

Rodri starred in City’s sensational first-leg triumph in the Bernabeu in late February, as an unbelievable eight-minute turnaround late on, featuring two goals and a red card for Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos, left City very much in the driving seat; as they left the Spanish capital with a 2-1 aggregate advantage and - crucially - two away goals.

fbl-eur-c1-real-madrid-man-city (2)

Nobody in the current Manchester City squad knows just how good this Madrid side can be like Rodri, who spent last season in Spain playing for their fierce rivals Atletico Madrid.

“I’m really confident. They’re a great team, they can beat you, because they’re Real Madrid. But we have to show we are better. We showed them at their home, but we need to be ready because you never know what is going to happen..”

Rodri has clocked up an impressive 50 appearances in his maiden campaign in England and is eager to add to the Carabao Cup winners medal he picked up in February earlier this season. 

manchester-city-v-west-ham-united-premier-league (4)

Man of the match that day was young Manchester City star Phil Foden, who Rodri spoke about in great admiration, as he expressed the importance he - and fellow youngster - Eric Garcia bring to the side.

“I know the talent Phil [Foden] has and what he can give to the team. Eric [Garcia] came from the academy and he has proven he can be a centre-back in this team. It’s good news for us that those players are growing - they will be very important…”

Like Rodri, Foden and Garcia have performed impressively post-lockdown, and all three could be in line to start Friday’s pivotal second leg match against the newly crowned Spanish champions, as City look to book their place in Lisbon.

“Yes, it is true that very large teams called for me. But I must keep that for me...” - Ferran Torres provides first interview since Man City transfer

Manchester City yesterday officially announced the signing of winger Ferran Torres from Valencia for a fee of £21 million plus add-ons, and he's been speaking to Marca about the move and his ambitions for the future.

harryasiddall

Two signings down, three MORE to go?! - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #10

The transfer calendar has entered double figures for the first time, and the occasion is marked by Nathan Ake's official arrival, and features a City Xtra exclusive!

markgough96

'Coming here is a dream' - Nathan Ake gives his first interview as a Manchester City player

Manchester City's new signing Nathan Ake has given his first words as a City player to the club's official site, following the confirmation of his transfer from Bournemouth in a £40m deal.

markgough96

OFFICIAL: Manchester City complete the signing of Bournemouth's Nathan Aké

Manchester City have officially announced the signing of Bournemouth's Nathan Aké for a fee of £40 million, rising to £41 million with add-ons.

harryasiddall

Man City enquire about the availability of Atletico Madrid star

Manchester City have reportedly enquired with Atletico Madrid about the availability of young striker Joao Felix, in the hunt for their next prolific goal scorer.

Sam Puddephatt

Man City star to sit down with Pep Guardiola to discuss his future - Barcelona plan €10 million bid

Manchester City defender Eric García wants to sit down and talk to Pep Guardiola after the Champions League, and from there his future will be decided.

Danny Lardner

Rangers join the chase for 600 goal Man City youngster - RB Leipzig and Man United also interested

Reports from the Daily Mail suggest that Scottish giants Rangers have joined the chase for highly-rated Man City and England youth forward Charlie McNeil.

Jack Walker

Exclusive: Nathan Ake arrives in Manchester ahead of Man City transfer

Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake travelled to Manchester on Tuesday night to complete his move to Manchester City, City Xtra understand.

Freddie Pye

Man City agree personal terms with centre-back - move to be completed 'shortly'

Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake has agreed personal terms with Manchester City, ahead of a £41 million transfer to the Etihad Stadium, according to reports.

Freddie Pye

Man City 'retain' their interest in two key centre-back targets

Manchester City are retaining their interest in both Kalidou Koulibaly and Pau Torres, despite agreeing a fee for Bournemouth's Nathan Aké.

Danny Lardner