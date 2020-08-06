“I’m really confident." - Man City star previews Friday's Champions League clash with Real Madrid

Manchester City star insists that the club are "really confident" and that "we are better" ahead of Friday's Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

After an underwhelming domestic campaign for the Blues, culminating in the hapless FA Cup Semi-Final defeat to Arsenal, Manchester City midfielder Rodri has insisted that Guardiola’s men are oozing with confidence, as they look to revive their season with Champions League glory.

Rodri starred in City’s sensational first-leg triumph in the Bernabeu in late February, as an unbelievable eight-minute turnaround late on, featuring two goals and a red card for Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos, left City very much in the driving seat; as they left the Spanish capital with a 2-1 aggregate advantage and - crucially - two away goals.

Nobody in the current Manchester City squad knows just how good this Madrid side can be like Rodri, who spent last season in Spain playing for their fierce rivals Atletico Madrid.

“I’m really confident. They’re a great team, they can beat you, because they’re Real Madrid. But we have to show we are better. We showed them at their home, but we need to be ready because you never know what is going to happen..”

Rodri has clocked up an impressive 50 appearances in his maiden campaign in England and is eager to add to the Carabao Cup winners medal he picked up in February earlier this season.

Man of the match that day was young Manchester City star Phil Foden, who Rodri spoke about in great admiration, as he expressed the importance he - and fellow youngster - Eric Garcia bring to the side.

“I know the talent Phil [Foden] has and what he can give to the team. Eric [Garcia] came from the academy and he has proven he can be a centre-back in this team. It’s good news for us that those players are growing - they will be very important…”

Like Rodri, Foden and Garcia have performed impressively post-lockdown, and all three could be in line to start Friday’s pivotal second leg match against the newly crowned Spanish champions, as City look to book their place in Lisbon.

