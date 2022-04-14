"I'm So Proud" - John Stones Explains Manchester City's Reaction to Atletico Madrid's Provocation Tactics

John Stones has admitted he is 'so proud' of his Manchester City teammates for not reacting to Atletico Madrid's provocation tactics.

Manchester City reached the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League for just the third time in the club's history last night.

A 0-0 draw at the Wanda Metropolitano - which was not short of incidents - means the Blues progress past Atletico Madrid 1-0 on aggregate following Kevin De Bruyne's lone strike at the Etihad Stadium last week.

Rather unsavory scenes broke out on multiple occasions last night, as the hosts began to grow more and more frustrated that their semi-final hopes were slipping away.

One particular incident on the touchline descended into chaos when Felipe kicked out at Phil Foden with the ball already out of play. Already on a booking, the Brazilian was shown a second yellow card and sent for an early bath.

However, former City defender Stefan Savic sprinted over to drag and confront Foden, with Blues teammate Oleksandr Zinchenko trying to act as the peacemaker. That did not work, with all 22 players - and the respective benches - involved in a mass scuffle.

IMAGO / PA Images It has been revealed by further footage that Savic proceeded to headbutt Raheem Sterling and pull the hair - for the second time over two legs - of Jack Grealish - both incidents going unpunished. IMAGO / Sportimage Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Man of the Match John Stones admitted he was 'so proud' of his City teammates and how they reacted to Atletico's provocation tactics.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire "We know (Atleti) sometimes try and make things like that happen, but I thought we dealt with it really well," Stones began.



"I don’t want to dwell on it too much because I thought we played incredibly over two legs against an experienced team.

"I’m so proud of how we kept our control and tempers, it’s so easy to get drawn into that. I'm so happy to be through and a great night."

Pep Guardiola's side have booked a two-legged affair with Real Madrid in two weeks' time in the Champions League semi-final.

