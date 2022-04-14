Skip to main content

"I'm So Proud" - John Stones Explains Manchester City's Reaction to Atletico Madrid's Provocation Tactics

John Stones has admitted he is 'so proud' of his Manchester City teammates for not reacting to Atletico Madrid's provocation tactics.

Manchester City reached the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League for just the third time in the club's history last night.

A 0-0 draw at the Wanda Metropolitano - which was not short of incidents - means the Blues progress past Atletico Madrid 1-0 on aggregate following Kevin De Bruyne's lone strike at the Etihad Stadium last week.

Rather unsavory scenes broke out on multiple occasions last night, as the hosts began to grow more and more frustrated that their semi-final hopes were slipping away.

One particular incident on the touchline descended into chaos when Felipe kicked out at Phil Foden with the ball already out of play. Already on a booking, the Brazilian was shown a second yellow card and sent for an early bath.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

However, former City defender Stefan Savic sprinted over to drag and confront Foden, with Blues teammate Oleksandr Zinchenko trying to act as the peacemaker. That did not work, with all 22 players - and the respective benches - involved in a mass scuffle.

imago1011289603h

It has been revealed by further footage that Savic proceeded to headbutt Raheem Sterling and pull the hair - for the second time over two legs - of Jack Grealish - both incidents going unpunished. 

imago1011285928h

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Man of the Match John Stones admitted he was 'so proud' of his City teammates and how they reacted to Atletico's provocation tactics.

imago1011289659h

"We know (Atleti) sometimes try and make things like that happen, but I thought we dealt with it really well," Stones began.

"I don’t want to dwell on it too much because I thought we played incredibly over two legs against an experienced team.

"I’m so proud of how we kept our control and tempers, it’s so easy to get drawn into that. I'm so happy to be through and a great night."

Pep Guardiola's side have booked a two-legged affair with Real Madrid in two weeks' time in the Champions League semi-final.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1011285140h
News

"An Incredible Achievement" - Pep Guardiola Congratulates Manchester City for Reaching Champions League Semi-Final

By Vayam Lahoti43 minutes ago
Pep cover UCL
News

Pep Guardiola Lauds 'Excellent' Atletico Madrid Second-Half Display in Champions League Quarter-Final Win

By Vayam Lahoti1 hour ago
imago1011081328h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City 'Planning' to Pay €60 Million Release Clause of La Liga Star This Summer

By Srinivas Sadhanand1 hour ago
Pep vs Atletico Away
News

Pep Guardiola Provides Damning Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker Injury Update After Champions League Quarter-Final Win

By Harry Winters2 hours ago
imago1011286241h
News

Fernandinho Reads Manchester City Book During Flight From Brazil

By Srinivas Sadhanand2 hours ago
Haaland New
News

Fabrizio Romano Reveals Pep Guardiola Wants Erling Haaland Signing 'AT ALL COSTS' Amid Real Madrid Interest

By Vayam Lahoti3 hours ago
imago1011285874h
News

Jack Grealish Involved in 'Physical Altercation' With Atletico Madrid Players Following Champions League Tie

By Harry Winters11 hours ago
imago1011285140h
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Atletico Madrid 0-0 Manchester City (UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Second-Leg)

By Nathan Allen11 hours ago