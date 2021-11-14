"I'm Used to Playing in Guardiola's System" - Man City Star Explains Why It's Easier to Play for Club Than National Team

Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne has admitted that Pep Guardiola's style of play suits his game more than the Belgium National Team.

The Belgium international has been a key part of Roberto Martinez's side that is often labelled as the 'Golden Generation' for possessing the likes of Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and De Bruyne in their ranks.

De Bruyne, who has been one of Manchester City's best and most consistent performers since his arrival to the club in 2015, has been instrumental for his national team for many years.

Often playing in a deeper midfield role, the 30-year-old is the chief architect for the Red Devils, who have often been criticised for underperforming at tournaments despite having one of the most talented squads across Europe.

However, De Bruyne has enjoyed plenty of success with Manchester City during his time at the Etihad Stadium, particularly under Pep Guardiola, who has helped take the playmaker's game to another level since he was appointed head coach in 2016.

In a recent interview with France Football, the Belgian was asked to cite the differences between playing for City and his country, who were eliminated in the quarter-finals of the European Championships by eventual winners Italy in the summer.

“I think it’s easier for me to evolve in (Pep) Guardiola’s system because I’m used to playing that way," said the former Chelsea man, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness.

"But, in truth, and it may surprise you, the main difference is at the physical level. With Pep (Guardiola), we multiply the short passes and we move from point to point, as a block.

"With Belgium, we do more sprints of twenty to forty meters. After the game (with Belgium), I will be more tired. Not because I would have run more, but because I am less used to this type of effort.

"Logic: I play 70 matches a year at City and 10 with Belgium. With De Rode Duivels, there are things you don’t have time to put in place.”

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra