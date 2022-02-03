"I’m Very Competitive” - Man City Starlet Believes He Has the Qualities to Compete at the Top Level

Liam Delap has been discussing the qualities he possesses that make him a top-level striker, capable of competing with the Manchester City squad.

While Cole Palmer has become a regular in Pep Guardiola’s matchday squad, and James McAtee is knocking on the door of the Manchester City first-team, injuries have restricted Liam Delap from making his mark this season.

Keeping in mind Sergio Agüero's departure last summer and the club’s failure to sign Harry Kane, the 18-year old could very well have been City’s solution to their striking problems.

However, there is no denying the youngster’s prodigious skillset.

Speaking to Abu Dhabi-based newspaper The National, Liam Delap has been discussing the abilities that define him as a player.

“I’d say my biggest strengths are pace, power, and finishing. I like to use my strength and size. I’m not what you would call a nimble, technical player but I’m very competitive,” he explained.

In fairness to the England under-18 international, his immaculate technique was on display for a stunning Carabao Cup strike against Bournemouth in the 2020/21 season.

It is also worth saying that Delap has been likened to a certain Erling Haaland, due to his physical presence, eye for goal, and ability to bring others into play.

Unlike the Norwegian striker, Delap is far from being the finished article, as that will come with time as he continues to train alongside the Sky Blues’ host of world-class players.

With Liam Delap nearing full fitness, the gifted marksman’s range of abilities are set to be on show for the world to witness in the second half of the season.

