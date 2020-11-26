SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

‘I’m very optimistic’ – Pep Guardiola feels that Man City can go far in the Champions League this season

Sam Puddephatt

Pep Guardiola has stated he has 'a feeling we will do really well in the Champions League this season' with his side securing progression from the group stage last night.

As per comments relayed by the Mail prior to Manchester City's Champions League victory over Olympiacos on Wednesday night, Guardiola said; “I have a feeling we will do really well in the UCL this season. I do not know why, but I have felt it from the beginning, since we lost to Lyon. We know what we have to do. The season is young, and I am very optimistic” 

City qualified for the knockout stages for the eighth consecutive season last night, after defeating Olympiacos 1-0 courtesy of an excellent team goal finished off by Phil Foden. This will be Pep’s fifth knockout stage at the helm in Manchester.

fbl-eur-c1-olympiacos-manchester-city (5)
(Photo by ARIS MESSINIS / AFP)

Signing a new contract earlier in November, the pressure is on for Pep to bring home some European silverware. So far, City have taken all twelve points on offer in the group stage, and a win against Porto on the 1st of December will see the Citizens take top spot in the group with a game in hand.

City were nearly favourites to win the competition last time out, especially after defeating Real Madrid in the Round of 16 at the Bernabeu. However, after Coronavirus halted European football, Guardiola had just once chance to defeat Lyon – instead of the usual double-legged system we are accustomed to.

Losing 3-1 in mid-August, many Manchester City fans were left infuriated and could not help but ask themselves the question – will we ever win the Champions League? Perhaps this is the year that fortune may change.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Five Things We Learned: Olympiacos 0-1 Manchester City (Champions League)

Manchester City secured qualification to the Champions League Round of 16 with last nights 1-0 win against Olympiacos.

harryasiddall

by

moutaz

Man City 'remain vigilant' of Inter Milan strikers situation - Barcelona and Real Madrid also interested

Manchester City are reportedly 'remaining vigilant' regarding the situation of Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez.

harryasiddall

by

dan burcea

Manchester City came ‘really’ close to signing Ajax superstar just two seasons ago

Back in 2018, Dutch superstar Frenkie de Jong’s family including his girlfriend flew to Manchester to assess several properties in preparation for the midfielder complete a move to the Etihad, according to a recent report from Jack Gaughan at the Mail.

Sam Puddephatt

Player Ratings: Olympiacos 0-1 Manchester City (Champions League)

Manchester City cruised to a comfortable yet narrow win tonight against Olympiacos. Here's how we rated the players following a relatively routine game in Athens...

Danny Lardner

Mendy and Stones start! - Olympiakos vs Manchester City (Team News)

Manchester City just need a point from tonights Group C clash with Olympiakos to secure qualification to Champions League Round of 16.

harryasiddall

Key Man City midfielder 'really close' to a new long-term contract

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is 'really close' to signing a new long-term contract with the club.

harryasiddall

Man City's idea next summer is 'more on' Bundesliga midfielder - in talks with player's agent

Manchester City's idea when it comes to central midfielder recruits for next summer revolve more around Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria, than Serie A star Ismael Bennacer, according to Fabrizio Romano on Wednesday afternoon.

Freddie Pye

Raheem Sterling to be dropped, with Sergio Aguero making return to starting XI - Olympiacos vs Man City Predicted XI (UCL)

Manchester City's league season isn't going to plan, but they still have a perfect record in the Champions League to maintain when they head to Greece this week.

Nathan Allen

by

Wilfred Habulembe

Man City becoming 'increasingly hopeful' they can lure Barcelona star next summer

Manchester City are becoming increasingly hopeful that they can lure Barcelona and Argentine forward Lionel Messi to The Etihad next summer.

Sam Puddephatt

by

dan burcea

Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker left out of Man City travelling squad to face Olympiacos

Manchester City will travel to Greece without Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker for their UEFA Champions League Matchday Four clash with Olympiacos on Wednesday night, as confirmed by the club on Tuesday afternoon.

Freddie Pye