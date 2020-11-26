‘I’m very optimistic’ – Pep Guardiola feels that Man City can go far in the Champions League this season

Pep Guardiola has stated he has 'a feeling we will do really well in the Champions League this season' with his side securing progression from the group stage last night.

As per comments relayed by the Mail prior to Manchester City's Champions League victory over Olympiacos on Wednesday night, Guardiola said; “I have a feeling we will do really well in the UCL this season. I do not know why, but I have felt it from the beginning, since we lost to Lyon. We know what we have to do. The season is young, and I am very optimistic”

City qualified for the knockout stages for the eighth consecutive season last night, after defeating Olympiacos 1-0 courtesy of an excellent team goal finished off by Phil Foden. This will be Pep’s fifth knockout stage at the helm in Manchester.

(Photo by ARIS MESSINIS / AFP)

Signing a new contract earlier in November, the pressure is on for Pep to bring home some European silverware. So far, City have taken all twelve points on offer in the group stage, and a win against Porto on the 1st of December will see the Citizens take top spot in the group with a game in hand.

City were nearly favourites to win the competition last time out, especially after defeating Real Madrid in the Round of 16 at the Bernabeu. However, after Coronavirus halted European football, Guardiola had just once chance to defeat Lyon – instead of the usual double-legged system we are accustomed to.

Losing 3-1 in mid-August, many Manchester City fans were left infuriated and could not help but ask themselves the question – will we ever win the Champions League? Perhaps this is the year that fortune may change.

