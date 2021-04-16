"Imagine playing that game after not qualifying..." - Pep Guardiola offers sign of strength when questioned about possible tiredness vs Chelsea

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes that his squad will not suffer from a big game hangover, when they take on Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final this weekend.

Pep Guardiola’s side cemented their place in the UEFA Champions League semi-final on Wednesday night - reaching this stage of the competition for the first time under the Catalan boss.

While many may fear the short turnaround from the squad’s exhilarating evening in Dortmund to a crucial FA Cup semi-final could open the door to a big game hangover, Pep Guardiola feels that his side will not suffer any problems.

“It is much easier. Imagine playing that game after not qualifying for the CL semi-finals. It would be tougher", he said.

"I would love to have more days to enjoy our qualification, recover better for the game, but the schedule is the schedule and when you are a contender in all the competitions you have this schedule,” said Pep Guardiola speaking during his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon ahead of the trip to Wembley.

He continued, “The guys are training well and tomorrow they are going to face one of the best teams in Europe and try to do a good performance to reach the final.”

Manchester City face a stern test against a resurgent Chelsea side, basking in good form during the new Thomas Tuchel era. However, Pep Guardiola appears to be confident that his side will be up to the task.

