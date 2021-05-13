“In England, the Parties Are Just Alcohol, Not Food, I Don't Know Why!” - Pep Guardiola Provides Insight Into Man City Premier League Title Party

Pep Guardiola has spoken about the Manchester City squad's Premier League title celebrations on Tuesday night, admitting “when the pizza arrived was the best moment.”

Pep Guardiola has spoken about the Manchester City squad's Premier League title celebrations on Tuesday night, admitting “when the pizza arrived was the best moment.”

Manchester City, who secured their fifth Premier League title and third of the Pep Guardiola reign on Tuesday evening, enjoyed what has been described as a “small party” at the City Football Academy.

During his pre-match press conference ahead the Champions’ trip to Newcastle on Friday night, Pep Guardiola revealed that Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour had spoken with the players and staff on Wednesday, to send his congratulations.

Pep Guardiola said, “Yesterday we had a lovely chat all together, players, staff, Khaldoon. Sheikh Mansour sent his congratulations,” as Manchester City secured their 16th piece of silverware of the Mansour era.

The Manchester City manager also joked that “In England the parties are just alcohol,” as he went on to speak about the title celebrations at the City Football Academy on Tuesday night.

The boss continued, “It was so nice. Normally the unexpected parties are the nicest ones. All together, we came here in our bubble, everyone is safe."

"We drink a bit, dance, hug, at 11:30 pizzas arrived and that was the best moment of the nice. In England, the parties are just alcohol, not food, I don't know why. So when the pizza arrived was the best moment.”

