"In my opinion he is one of the best coaches in football history." - Joao Cancelo heaps praise on Pep Guardiola ahead of Champions League clash

Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo claims that the club's best hopes at Champions League glory comes under Pep Guardiola.
Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo claims that the club's best hopes at Champions League glory comes under Pep Guardiola.

Speaking to the clubs website, the Portuguese defender spoke glowingly about his manager ahead of City’s crucial Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain tonight in Paris.

“The Champions League is something extraordinary. You play against the best players, the best teams and that is what a player is looking for,” said Cancelo.

The 26-year-old has excelled in Pep Guardiola’s system this season, often at times popping up in the middle of the pitch despite being a natural full-back. And according to Cancelo, it's the manager who deserves all the praise for Manchester City’s great form this season.

READ MORE: Riyad Mahrez responds to doubts over Man City future

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola opens up on reports of new John Stones contract

“In my opinion Pep is one of the best coaches in football history, he helps the players to improve their level – not only me but other players too.”

He continued by saying, “For me, this is the difference a coach can make as he is excellent at preparing the team for the games. He makes not only my work easy but also for my team-mates.”

Guardiola will hope to prove Cancelo’s words true as Manchester City face off with red-hot Paris Saint-Germain for a spot in the Champions League semi-final.

You can read the full interview here.

