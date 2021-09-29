"In No Time, It Will Be Finished" - Ruben Dias Discusses Man City Champions League Qualification Following PSG Defeat

Manchester City star Ruben Dias is confident that his side can still qualify for the knock-out stages of the Champions League following their 2-0 loss against PSG at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night.

City slipped to third position in their Champions League group as goals from Idrissa Gueye and Lionel Messi won the points for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

The Sky Blues are currently embarking on their eleventh straight campaign in the competition, as Guardiola's side fell to a 1-0 defeat in the Champions League final at the hands of Chelsea in May.

Pep Guardiola's side kicked off the new European campaign with an emphatic 6-3 victory over RB Leipzig at the Etihad Stadium in early September.

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola reveals pride at breaking long-standing City record

READ MORE: City set sights on Bundesliga midfielder following huge performance

However, a commendable team display by PSG saw the French outfit beat the Premier League champions for the first time ever this week, and while City lacked the cutting edge in attack, the hosts were at their clinical best.

Following the tie, Ruben Dias, who captained City against the Parisiens, was asked about how the defeat in the French capital could affect the Blues in the longer run.

The 24 year-old defender said, in an interview with City TV: “Every game is so important in the Champions League, because in no time, it will be finished."

READ MORE: Phil Foden set for major pay rise in fresh Man City contract agreement

READ MORE: Gabriel Jesus provides insight into Man City position change

The defeat for City comes after a superb victory against Chelsea at the weekend, and ahead of pivotal away clash against Liverpool on Sunday, where a win could see Guardiola's side jump to top of the league table for the first team this season.

Dias added: "We know that we have two very important games against a very tough opponent now in the Champions League.”

The Sky Blues' next two games in the Champions League are against Belgian side Club Brugge, who are currently unbeaten in this year's competition, having drawn against PSG and beaten RB Leipzig previously

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra