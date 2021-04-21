"In the end, football won." - Fernandinho reacts to Man City leaving the European Super League

Club captain Fernandinho has admitted it was the 'right thing to do' for Manchester City to leave the European Super League.

Club captain Fernandinho has admitted it was the 'right thing to do' for Manchester City to leave the European Super League.

The Brazilian was speaking to Sky Sports reporters after his side's 2-1 victory against Aston Villa on Wednesday night.

Giving his initial reaction to the plans, the 35-year-old said, "We didn't expect it. The good sense was the right thing to do. Everyone didn't support it, including players and the club."

"So happy now because everyone turned it around, all the fans, all people who love football."

It was quite clearly an issue the players - including Fernandinho - felt quite strongly about.

The midfielder certainly seemed relieved that his club changed their mind and finished off the interview by hailing; "In the end, football won."

READ MORE: A new centre-back joining the Man City first-team

READ MORE: Real Madrid have Raheem Sterling on transfer radar

After announcing themselves as one of the 12 founding members on Sunday night, the immense fan pressure that followed caused the club to u-turn of their decision to join the European Super League - which was made official on Tuesday evening.

Earlier today, club CEO Ferran Soriano sent out an email to all supporters apologising about what he described as the 'disappointment, frustration and anguish of the last 72 hours'.

The email, according to Jack Gaughan of the Daily Mail, was organised when the clubs hierarchy spoke to various stakeholders and staff this morning to talk through the logistics of a unified response before communicating the apology.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra