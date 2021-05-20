“In The History Of The Champions League…? It Is Yet To Come!” - Ruben Dias Sends Rallying Call Ahead Of Man City's Champions League Final

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias has spoken about his determined, hard-working attitude towards football after winning the FWA Footballer of the Year award.

The Portuguese defender has had a mesmerising first season in Sky Blue; playing 31 games since joining from Benfica in late September, playing a vital part in 22 victories and keeping 16 clean sheets throughout the season.

Speaking after taking home the individual honour, Dias exclaimed that the winning mentality he possesses came from his father:

“I think the winning mentality came from my dad. Also, the competitiveness and joy to have a brother to play with in my childhood made a huge difference because when you go to the pitch and have no-one to play with, it’s more difficult!” Dias said.

“That strong mentality of turning fear into power, difficulties into something good… essentially, turning a negative into a positive came from my father."

“Now, I breathe it. I breathe positivity. That’s what made me come here. That’s what made me do everything I’ve done so far. That’s the way to do it: a positive mind and energy. Look forward to everyday and look to get better every day.”

When asked about the return of fans to the Premier League, the 24-year-old said; “What I have as a message for them is: I’m really happy to be here. I’m really happy to be at a Club with this ambition – an ambition I consider equal to mine,”

“Everyone wants to win – the fans, the players, the staff… everyone is involved in the process. Everyone wants to do better, and I think I am in the right spot. I would like to thank them for their support and say that I hope to see them soon in a full stadium.”

Ruben Dias' season is not done yet however, with his side partaking in their first Champions League final at the end of the month. When asked what his favourite moment in Europe has been so far, Dias proclaimed:

“In the history of the Champions League…? It is yet to come!”

