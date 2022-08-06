Manchester City are set to be without one key player while their opponents West Ham are expected to have three absentees in their opening Premier League clash.

City will travel to West Ham to face off with the London club in their Premier League opener on Sunday. The Sky Blues will be keen to get off to a strong start as they look to win their third Premier League trophy in a row but will face a tough challenge against a talented Hammers side.

The Cityzens will be hoping for a more positive result than the last time they travelled to the London Stadium when City were unable to pick up three points as they were held to a 2-2 draw by the Irons.

Injury News

City's opponents have been handed three injury setbacks ahead of the showdown. The Hammers will be without £30million man Nayef Aguerd who suffered an ankle injury in a pre-season game against Rangers and has undergone surgery in the last fortnight.

The Irons will also be missing both Angelo Ogbonna and new striker Gianluca Scamacca, David Moyes has revealed. Speaking to West Ham's official website, Moyes said: "Angelo is playing this afternoon for the U21s. He had his first 90 minutes last week and he’s doing really well, but not ready yet to be considered for the first team yet.

"Gianluca has only just joined us, so he’s a little bit behind. I’m not expecting him to be available this weekend."

Meanwhile, City are expected to be without just one player in Aymeric Laporte as the French defender is expected to be out until September having recently undergone knee surgery.

