Skip to main content

Injury News Ahead Of Manchester City's Opening Premier League Fixture Against West Ham

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Manchester City are set to be without one key player while their opponents West Ham are expected to have three absentees in their opening Premier League clash. 

City will travel to West Ham to face off with the London club in their Premier League opener on Sunday. The Sky Blues will be keen to get off to a strong start as they look to win their third Premier League trophy in a row but will face a tough challenge against a talented Hammers side. 

The Cityzens will be hoping for a more positive result than the last time they travelled to the London Stadium when City were unable to pick up three points as they were held to a 2-2 draw by the Irons. 

Man city- West ham
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Injury News

City's opponents have been handed three injury setbacks ahead of the showdown. The Hammers will be without £30million man Nayef Aguerd who suffered an ankle injury in a pre-season game against Rangers and has undergone surgery in the last fortnight. 

The Irons will also be missing both Angelo Ogbonna and new striker Gianluca Scamacca, David Moyes has revealed. Speaking to West Ham's official website, Moyes said: "Angelo is playing this afternoon for the U21s. He had his first 90 minutes last week and he’s doing really well, but not ready yet to be considered for the first team yet.

"Gianluca has only just joined us, so he’s a little bit behind. I’m not expecting him to be available this weekend."

Meanwhile, City are expected to be without just one player in Aymeric Laporte as the French defender is expected to be out until September having recently undergone knee surgery.  

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Manchester CityWest Ham United

Lucas Paqueta
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Target Lucas Paqueta Starts Season Opener For Lyon

By Elliot Thompson7 hours ago
Gabriel Jesus
News

Former Manchester City Stars Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus Get Off To A Winning Start For Arsenal

By Elliot Thompson8 hours ago
imago1013579934h
Match Coverage

West Ham United vs Manchester City | Where to Watch / Live Stream | Kick-Off Time | UK & USA | Premier League

By Alex Caddick9 hours ago
Grealish vs Atletico Away
News

Paul Robinson Doesn't Expect Jack Grealish To Start For Manchester City Against West Ham

By Jake Mahon13 hours ago
Frenkie De Jong
Transfer Rumours

Report: Frenkie De Jong To Stay Or Join Chelsea Amid Bernardo Silva Interest

By Dylan Mcbennett14 hours ago
Frank Lampard
News

Sergio Aguero Thinks That Everton Will Be The Surprise Package In The Premier League This Season

By Elliot Thompson14 hours ago
Gary Neville
News

Report: Gary Neville Predicts Manchester City To Retain Premier League Title

By Dylan Mcbennett14 hours ago
Sergio Aguero
News

Sergio Aguero Predicts Premier League Top Four Ahead Of The New Season

By Elliot Thompson15 hours ago