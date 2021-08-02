Inside Jack Grealish's Meeting With Aston Villa's Sporting Director - Conversations Described As 'Deep'

Jack Grealish has been holding crunch talks with Aston Villa's sporting director Johan Lange on Monday afternoon, amid strong interest from Manchester City.

The 25 year-old has been the subject of a record-breaking £100 million potential transfer to the Premier League champions, after an official bid was submitted on Friday afternoon.

After returning to Aston Villa training on Sunday, the feeling in various quarters is that the final decision will be left up to the player, with contracts on the table from both Manchester City and the Birmingham club.

On Monday, the England international midfielder has been holding talks with the club and in particular the club's sporting director Johan Lange - with details from the training camp being covered on social media.

As per the information of 'A View From The Stands', who has been covering the situation minute-by-minute on Monday afternoon, Jack Grealish appeared earlier - around 1PM - for the club's training session, but did not appear for the afternoon session.

Furthermore, it was detailed that Jack Grealish to trained by himself as other Aston Villa players finished their sessions - which is perhaps to be expected given his later arrival from his summer holidays.

Later in the evening, it was then highlighted how Jack Grealish sat with Aston Villa's sporting director Johan Lange on a bench for what appeared to be more personal discussions between the pair.

According to A View From The Stands, the 'vibe' between the two men remained 'very up beat' - with Lange and Grealish continuing to be 'deep in conversation' for 'a good 10 minutes'.

The mood of Jack Grealish was also described, as the Villa captain remains at the centre of record-breaking negotiations involving Manchester City. The opinion of AVFTS was that in the morning, the player was 'very nervous and even a little tense' before being described as 'full of energy and relaxed' later in the day.

Grealish's talks with Aston Villa sporting director Johan Lange continued later into the evening, approaching 7PM, and as spotted by A View From The Stands - who covered the meeting from start to finish - the pair moved away for a quiet one-to-one.

The situation appears to be very much in the balance, despite Manchester City showing their intention to break the current British transfer record for Jack Grealish.

Understandably, the decision appears to be one that holds some level of difficulty from an emotional perspective, given Jack Grealish's allegiances with Villa Park, however there is a feeling in various quarters that a final decision could arrive this week.

