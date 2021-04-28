Inside the Man City dressing room at PSG at half-time through the words of Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola opened up about his side’s gutsy second half performance to turn around the first leg of their Champions League semi-final clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola opened up about his side’s gutsy second half performance to turn around the first leg of their Champions League semi-final clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

Pep Guardiola’s men recovered from a sluggish first 45 minutes by controlling the play of the game in the second half, and ultimately finding two crucial away goals.

"Of course, we start really well, after we concede the goal, after we felt the pressure. Sometimes every player has to do more touches, every player do just one touch to put the ball out, but that's normal,” said Pep Guardiola to BT Sport after the match, as relayed by the Manchester Evening News.

He continued, "For a lot of people it's our first time in the semi-finals and they want to do it well. The last 10 minutes of the first half was good, the second half excellent in every department. We scored two goals away which is so important a hard job to do in six days."

READ MORE: Man City and their £50M buy-back clause for Kelechi Iheanacho

READ MORE: John Stones in 'advanced talks' over £39M contract

The Manchester City boss acknowledged the slow start of his men, but stated what they were able to do to rectify the sluggishness.

He said, "Sometimes you need time to be more relaxed, to be more ourselves. First half, it's normal, 180 mins you don't want to lose the ball, you don't play free. We changed a little bit how the way we pressed, the first 20 mins we were so passive. Last 20 mins we were more aggressive because it's no easy against Neymar and Mbappe and Di Maria.”

He went on to say, "After we found the goals and could score another. In general, so satisfied for the performance. It's half way, we have 90 more minutes to beat them, PSG is a team when everything can happen.”

READ MORE: Riyad Mahrez responds to doubts over Man City future

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola opens up on reports of new John Stones contract

While Manchester City will be delighted with the result they leave Paris with, they will be well aware that the job is only halfway done. The hosts showed plenty of signs that they can threaten the City goal, and will look to take that threat to the Etihad in six days time.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra