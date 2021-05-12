Inside the Man City Training Ground During Premier League Title Celebrations

As the attention at Manchester City appears to have swiftly focused to the final three Premier League games and a Champions League final, emerging reports and photographs across Instagram have provided an insight into the celebrations that occurred after Pep Guardiola's side secured their third top-flight title in four seasons.

It was a 2-1 win for Leicester City at Old Trafford on Tuesday night that ultimately got Manchester City over the line for their fifth Premier League title since the takeover of 2008 - with Guardiola's squad currently sitting pretty at the peak with a 10-point lead.

As the final whistle went, and the reaction on social media began to ensue, images from across Manchester and in particular at the training ground began to emerge, as a number of senior figures, Pep Guardiola himself, and a whole host of first-team stars celebrated their triumph.

According to the information of Mike McGrath of the Telegraph, Manchester City's players started heading to the Etihad Campus for the midweek clash between Brendan Rodgers' side and Manchester United - knowing the Blues were just 90 minutes and a defeat for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side away from another league crown.

McGrath reveals that a number of Manchester City's players were together for the moment they won the club’s fifth Premier League title - although given the current Covid restrictions, it seemed a long way from the jubilant scenes at a pub after their title win of 2017/2018.

Throughout the evening, a number of photographs emerged from the training centre, with goalkeeper Ederson being one of the first to provide an insight into the celebrations that were ongoing.

The Brazilian international posed alongside Brian Kidd, for a photo later uploaded on to his Instagram page with the caption: "Celebrating with the legend. 10 Premier League trophies to him. Love You."

Perhaps the most iconic snap of the evening came courtesy of coach Manuel Estiarte, who posed for a photo alongside some of the key figures that have contributed to the success of this season off the pitch.

Estiarte was snapped alongside the likes of Txiki Begiristain, Ferran Soriano, Pep Guardiola, and club Captain Fernandinho - possibly providing a bit of an insight into the high regard to which the Brazilian midfielder is held within the football club.

The caption? Estiarte said it how it is: "Proud to be Champions!!"

Manager Pep Guardiola also provided a short interview for the club website away from the celebrations on the evening, although midfielder Rodri was certainly keen to play a quick prank on his coach, sneaking in on the production.

However, the celebrations appear to have been put on hold for the time being, with a further three Premier League games still to come.

McGrath at the Telegraph reports that Manchester City’s celebration was more "just a few beers together" from a squad with work still to do this season, according to one source, with the group reporting for Covid-19 testing on Wednesday morning between 9am and 10am, before starting training ahead of Friday night's clash with Newcastle.

