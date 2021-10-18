Insight into Pep Guardiola's Relationship With Raheem Sterling Revealed Amid Man City Difficulties

A fresh insight into the relationship between Raheem Sterling and Pep Guardiola has been provided this week, as the Manchester City forward continues to endure a difficult period of form for his club.

The 26-year-old has struggled to nail down a place in Pep Guardiola's starting XI since the latter stages of the previous campaign, which has put doubts over his future at the club.

Sterling, who currently earns around £300,000-per-week at the Etihad Stadium, was linked with a move away in the summer, but a transfer could not materialise owing to the financial restraints of the COVID-19 pandemic and his poor run of form.

The rising uncertainty surrounding his future at City has seen the England international, who wants to be certain that he will remain central to Guardiola's plans at City before putting pen to paper and renewing his current deal beyond 2023, linked with a move to Barcelona.

As reported by Jack Gaughan of the Daily Mail, the relationship between Raheem Sterling and Pep Guardiola has not worsened following the attacker's drab display down the middle in City's 2-0 victory over Burnley at the weekend.

Moreover, it has been stated that there remains mutual respect between the pair, who had clashed during the business stages of the previous campaign after Guardiola looked past Sterling in crunch ties - when the latter was holding off contract extension talks.

It is worth noting that Sterling will be conscious of a decision over his future at the Etihad Stadium, as he looks to keep his place in the England squad ahead of the World Cup in Qatar next year.

Lastly, the report mentions that amid all the talk of a potential transfer abroad, Sterling wants to stay at City and continue winning trophies with his current side, and there is a feeling that Guardiola could move him to the right side of attack.

Guardiola and the City faithful have been impressed with Sterling's efforts to return to form in recent weeks, and appreciate that he is still adjusting to what has proved to be a major positional switch in the forward line for the star winger.

It was reported recently that the forward is 'desperate' for more starts for City, who have often used Sterling down the middle in recent weeks - owing largely to the absence of an out-and-out striker in the first-team ranks.

Moreover, it has been mentioned that Sterling recently held an honest conversation with Guardiola - as the ex-Liverpool star vowed to work to his best capacity in a more central role for the Premier League champions.

However, it has been previously reported that City will reject all approaches from clubs to sign their man in January, and will look to persuade the attacker to renew his existing contract at the Etihad Stadium.

