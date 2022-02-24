Instagram Confirm They Are 'Looking Into' Allegation Made by Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko Concerning Post Removal

Social media platform Instagram have confirmed that they are 'looking into' an allegation made by Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko regarding the removal of a post directed towards Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The Manchester City defender and Ukraine international has been vocal in his outrage at events ongoing in his homeland over the course of the past 72 hours, as a military invasion from Russia is underway.

Shortly after news of the operation from Russia had emerged in global news, Oleksandr Zinchenko took to Instagram to release a statement on the situation, highlighting his views on events.

Zinchenko wrote earlier this week, "The whole civilised world is worried about the situation in my country. I can't stay back and strive to put my point across. In the photo - my country. The country where I was born and raised."

"A country whose colours I defend in the international sports arena. A country that we try to glorify and develop. A country whose borders must remain inviolable."

"My country belongs to Ukrainians and no one will ever be able to appropriate it. We will not give up! Glory to Ukraine."

On Thursday, as per a screenshot provided by Zorya Londonsk, the Ukrainian international posted a story on Instagram, with a message accompanying a picture of Russian president Vladimir Putin that read, “I hope you die the most painful suffering death, creature.”

While the story has since been deleted, the player has since claimed that it was removed by the social media platform on their own accord and not by him.

Now, as per the information of Jack Gaughan at the Mail, Instagram have confirmed that they are 'looking into' the allegation made by the Manchester City defender, while Sportsmail have also contacted the social media platform for comment.

Oleksandr Zinchenko continues to be vocal on his personal Instagram channel as events unfold in Ukraine, sharing footage of scenes captured in various corners of the country.

