International Goalkeeper Claims Man City Star Ederson Has Made Changes to Football

Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, currently on-loan at Portsmouth for the ongoing season, has heaped praise upon his Etihad teammate Ederson during the international break.

Ederson joined City in the summer of 2017 from Portuguese side Benfica, and has since proven to be a revelation between the sticks following his arrival.

Along with his excellent shot-stopping ability, the Brazilian’s sweeping prowess and sensational ball-playing ability has led to the goalkeeper receiving high praise from many onlookers.

Arguably the perfect goalkeeper for the modern game, Ederson has played a crucial role in the club’s success under Pep Guardiola and owing to his sheer ability, one international goalkeeper has praised the Manchester City shot-stopper.

Manchester City’s out-on-loan goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu has commented on Ederson’s ability, along with the impact that the Brazilian’s style of play has had on his development.

A fully-fledged Irish international and his country’s first-choice goalkeeper, Bazunu is a 19-year-old currently plying his trade at League One side Portsmouth, and has praised Ederson.

The rising teenage goalkeeper explained of Ederson, “He’s a special goalkeeper. He’s changed the way the game is being played and I definitely take a lot of learning from the way he plays”.

Bazunu added, “Obviously I want to have my own build, but the way he has changed modern goalkeeping, there’s a lot of things, a lot of positives I can take from his game and try to add that to mine.”

On whether he is hoping to emulate Ederson’s renowned passing ability, the Irish goalkeeper stated, “I’m working towards it, definitely.”

Gavin Bazunu joined City in 2019 from Shamrock Rovers at the age of 17 and has since spent time in the club’s academy set-up before going on to enjoy a successful loan spell at Rochdale.

Now on-loan at Portsmouth, Bazunu continues to develop his skillset in a challenging division, although only time will tell whether the Irishman can one day succeed Ederson as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper.

