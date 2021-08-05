Interview: Jack Grealish's First Words After Signing for Manchester City

Jack Grealish has spoke to the official Manchester City website for the first time since completing his record-breaking transfer from Aston Villa on Thursday.

The Premier League champions have completed the signing of the Aston Villa captain just less than a week after submitting their opening bid to the Midlands club, with Grealish completing a deal for a fee of £100 million on a six-year contract.

The deal has now been officially announced by the club, with Grealish taking up the number ten shirt for the coming season, which was worn previously by Sergio Agüero.

The £100 million fee comfortably smashes City's previous club record transfer fee too, which was previously held by Rúben Dias' £61.8 million switch from Benfica last summer.

Speaking to City's official website on Thursday afternoon, Grealish opened up on his initial emotions after completing the record-breaking switch to the Etihad Stadium, following a lifelong spell at his boyhood club Villa.

Grealish said: “I am incredibly happy to have joined Manchester City. This is the best team in the country with a manager considered to be the best in the world – it’s a dream come true to be part of this club.

“Over the past 10 seasons, they have won major trophies consistently. Pep (Guardiola) coming here has taken them to the next level, and the football this team plays is the most exciting in Europe.

"To play for Pep (Guardiola) and learn from him is going to be special and it’s something any top footballer would want. The facilities are amazing, and I honestly can’t wait to get started, meet everyone and get playing.”

Grealish's excitement will most certainly be shared with the City fans, who will possibly be able to see their new man in action on Saturday afternoon, as Guardiola's side return to competitive action in the Community Shield against Leicester City on Saturday.

Scoring six goals and providing 12 assists in an injury-hit season last term, Grealish certainly has room to develop alongside some world-class talent, and learning under Guardiola will go a long way in aiding that development across the coming seasons.

