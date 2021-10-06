International Goalkeeper Opens Up on Plan to Become Man City’s Number One Choice in Goal

Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu has discussed his future at the club, revealing a plan to become number one choice at the Etihad Stadium.

Bazunu joined the Sky Blues from Irish side Shamrock Rovers in 2019, and following his arrival, the rising goalkeeper has since found himself as the first-choice between the sticks for his country.

Following on from a successful loan spell with Rochdale in the 2020/21 campaign, the Ireland international is currently plying his trade on-loan at League One side Portsmouth, where he has nailed down a starting berth.

A highly-regarded young goalkeeper who notably saved a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty during the September international break, the Irish shot-stopper has discussed his future at Manchester City.

READ MORE: Rodri believes City did not get what they deserved in the last week

READ MORE: City in contact with agent of highly-rated Bundesliga midfielder

City’s on-loan goalkeeper has commented on his career plans and whether he intends to remain with the Etihad club long-term, although he admitted, “For me, playing games is the most important thing.”

About the importance of minutes regarding his development, Bazunu stated, “My opinion was always game-time, that was most important and it’s why I went on loan to Rochdale and now Portsmouth,"

He added, “I’m 100 per cent sure that I wouldn’t be anywhere near the position I am now without having that backing of games and having that experience and this confidence, just because of the amount of games that I’ve got under my belt.”

Speaking on his future, Bazunu expressed, “I’ve not made a decision on [my future] yet, but my priority will always be to try and get as many games as I can because at the end of the day, I don’t want to be sitting on the bench, I want to be out playing week in, week out if possible.”

READ MORE: Barcelona hold 'confidence' over signing of Man City star

READ MORE: Every Man City player called up for international duty revealed

Bazunu surmised, “If the best thing for me is to be in or around the squad learning every day and training with Xabi [Mancisidor, City goalkeeping coach], if that’s my best opportunity to become Manchester City number one, then I’d have to consider that in the future.”

Through these comments, the Ireland international has expressed a desire to be a fully-fledged member of Manchester City’s first-team, although he will understand that there will be a struggle to displace Ederson in the immediate future owing to the Brazilian’s immense importance to Pep Guardiola’s style.

A more realistic slot would be as the club’s second-choice, however this is only seemingly a possibility should Zack Steffen depart the Etihad - with there currently being no indication that the club nor the US international wish to part ways.

At present, it appears as though Gavin Bazunu will need to bide his time and embark on additional loan moves should he wish to earn a position in Pep Guardiola’s first-team set-up.