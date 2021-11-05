Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    "Is it Confirmed?" - Pep Guardiola Offers Opinion on Potential New Barcelona Manager

    Pep Guardiola has backed his former colleague Xavi Hernández to be a success as FC Barcelona manager, as his move edges ever closer.
    Pep Guardiola enjoyed four glorious years as manager of his boyhood club FC Barcelona, where he won 14 major honours - including three La Liga titles, two Champions League's, two Copa del Rey's and three Spanish Super Cups.

    The Catalan has gone on to win many more trophies in Germany and now England, but Barcelona just have not been the same since Guardiola's departure.

    Owing mainly to a financial crisis - which has plunged the Spanish giants into over £1 billion of debt - the club have been slowly declining as a major powerhouse and have only won the Champions League once since the end of Guardiola's reign.

    They also recently sacked another manager - Ronald Koeman this time, after a string of bad results left Barça 9th in the La Liga table.

    The club hasn't officially employed anyone as their permanent boss as of yet, but former midfield legend Xavi Hernández looks set to take over.

    When asked in his pre-match press conference before the Manchester derby this weekend, Pep Guardiola voiced his support for his former colleague.

    "Is it confirmed?" the Catalan asked. 

    "I didn't speak with him [Xavi]. I would love to do it but if finally the deal is done, of course, best wishes and I'm sure he'll do a good job."

    The Spanish midfielder was an integral part of Pep Guardiola's all-conquering Barcelona side of the early 2010s.

    He'll undoubtedly want to implement some of the styles that made his old side so successful if he were to take over as manager.

