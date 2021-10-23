    • October 23, 2021
    "It Changes Game to Game" - Phil Foden Discusses New Man City Position After Five-Star Display Against Brighton

    Phil Foden has provided his thoughts on his new central role in the Manchester City team following a 4-1 win against Brighton on Saturday evening.
    Author:

    City extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to eight matches, as a fabulous first-half performance helped them to a further three points at the Amex Stadium.

    Ilkay Gundogan scored on his return to the lineup, with the German tapping in from close range, after the Blues pounced on some calamitous goalkeeping early on.  

    Phil Foden added to City's lead twice before half-time, as the 21-year-old finished off a superb counter-attack before he deflecting Gabriel Jesus' effort goalwards after just past the half-hour mark.

    READ MORE: Ferran Torres provides fans with encouraging fitness update

    READ MORE: Leaked details of 2022/2023 Man City home kit

    Asked about his new central role in the City squad, Foden said, in his post-match interview with Sky Sports"I'm enjoying it. I can drop deep and get on the ball, get the passes off. It's a new role and I'm enjoying it."

    The City academy graduate, who is reportedly set to sign a new long-term contract with the Sky Blues, was also involved in his side's fourth goal, as he teed up Riyad Mahrez in the 94th minute. 

    The England international added: "It (Foden's role) changes game to game, sometimes I stay higher than normal, this game because they go man to man, the aim was to drop in and get the ball as much as possible. We used the extra man well when I dropped to control the game." 

    READ MORE: City set for battle with Bayern Munich and Dortmund for striker

    READ MORE: City fans think they may have found their Pep Guardiola replacement

    It was another fixture which saw the young midfielder occupy the false nine position for the reigning Premier League champions, as he ran the show against the Seagulls with Kevin De Bruyne named amongst the substitutes.

    Foden added: "We're in a good run of form, you know what the manager (Guardiola) is like, we're going to keep going the next games and keep the level.

    "I've not had chance to be in the changing room. I'm sure he'll tell us we can be better, we know we can be better. It (the win against Brighton) is something to work on."

