"It Could Have Been Six Goals!" - Manchester City Star Admits His Goal Tally Could Have Been Higher

Aymeric Laporte has admitted that he feels he could have scored more goals than he already has this season for Manchester City, speaking to the club website.

With Manchester City emerging as a surprise set-piece threat this season, Aymeric Laporte has been amongst the goals and adding a further dimension to the club playing without a striker for the 2021/22 season.

After scoring against the likes of Norwich City, Leicester City and Southampton in the Premier League, the Spanish international has added an eye for goal to his already impressive abilities on the field.

While a defender’s job is primarily just to defend, it is likely that the 27-year old takes immense pride in his threat inside the box, and this week spoke to the official club website on his goalscoring abilities.

“I am very happy. It could have been six goals! It is three and I am happy to help my team to win the games”, he admitted.

Laporte continued, “It is something special for a defender, I think. We are not competitive [about who scores the most goals], but we just want to score to be happy because this is the only way to be happy, I think."

"The defender always has the bad parts of football. You can defend good but then there is always a mistake because every goal is a mistake. I think it [scoring goals] is something very good for us as we can enjoy it a little more."

The elegant centre-half is perhaps City’s most dangerous aerial threat from set-pieces, with his latest strike coming up against Southampton in the Premier League in what proved to be a crucial equaliser.

Bullet headers against the likes of Brighton on the penultimate day of the 2018/19 season, as well his winner in the Carabao Cup final against Tottenham, are standout examples of the Spanish international’s penchant for scoring important goals.

With Aymeric Laporte emerging as Pep Guardiola's first-choice central defensive option once again, the hope remains that he continues to find the net as the business end of the season approaches.

