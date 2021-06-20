Kevin de Bruyne Makes Stance on Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger Following Champions League Final Clash

Kevin De Bruyne has spoke to the press for the first time since suffering a major facial injury in Manchester City's Champions League Final defeat to Chelsea last month.

The Belgian maestro suffered a fractured nose and eye socket when colliding with Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger in the Champions League final. After requiring lengthy treatment, the midfielder was visibly emotional upon leaving the field.

The 29 year-old discussed the incident and how successful he feels Manchester City's season was overall.

“I was not upset with Rudiger, it was one of those things that happens on the field," De Bruyne began, "He tried to block me, not to break my nose, and so it was unlucky for me.”

“The fact that we had such an incredible season with Manchester City softened the blow [of the Champions League final defeat]. We tried everything to win, and it did not work out. That's just part of the way it works in sport.”

It was a shame to see a player of Kevin De Bruyne's quality forced to leave the field in such a huge game, but it was a very nasty collision.

The midfielder has described what it's been like recovering from such a blow:

"I don't feel anything on the left side, like after a visit to the dentist." De Bruyne continued.

"My nerve is very badly affected, which could take six months. It's not a comfortable feeling, but the most important thing is that I can play."

"The last two months have been up and down for me with minor injuries. After that fracture in the nose and eye socket, it was a bit of a wait."

"But luckily I came back in the fastest way. There was very good intensity for half an hour, [against Denmark] then I felt it. But I'm glad I was able to play."

