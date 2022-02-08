"It Depends on the Results" - Pep Guardiola Opens Up on His Manchester City Future

Pep Guardiola has been discussing the situation around his current contract, that is set to run out in 18 months' time.

The fact that Pep Guardiola has spent the most amount of time at Manchester City during his managerial career is proof of his special affinity towards the club.

Boasting a trophy haul of 10 trophies in his five full seasons in charge, the Catalan boss has cemented his legacy as one of the Premier League’s greatest ever managers, without a shadow of a doubt.

However, there have been question marks over where the 51-year old’s next destination lies, as his current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2023.

Ahead of his side’s return to Premier League football against Brentford on Wednesday night, Pep Guardiola has lifted the lid on his future in his latest press conference.

“I'm here six years because we won a lot. I came because many people convinced me. It [staying longer] depends on the results.

"No more than that. I have one and a half years left on my contract, which is a long time when you look around at world football,” he explained.

Once again, the manager has talked down the million-dollar question around his contract situation by emphasizing the need to achieve targets in order for the club to offer him an extension.

It is an extremely humble approach, with Guardiola tackling all the speculation about his future - as Manchester City looks on course to lift their 4th Premier League title during his reign.

However, it is key to note that the Sky Blues boss has left the door open to extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium, leaving the crucial call in the hands of the decision-makers at the club.

With the recent contract extensions of Joao Cancelo, James McAtee, Joshua Wilson-Esbrand, and Oscar Bobb, a recent report by the Mirror suggested that the players at City ‘believe’ that the man at the helm will continue his love affair with the club beyond 2023.

