"It Doesn't Mean They Are Best!" - Pep Guardiola Reacts to Premier League's Man City Nominations for November Awards

Pep Guardiola has admitted that he does not pay attention to individual awards and believes not always the best teams win these types of accolades.

Manchester City received a flurry of nominations for November's Premier League awards on Friday morning.

Pep Guardiola - with a 100% record - was nominated for Premier League Manager of the Month, whilst Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo were both nominated for the Premier League's Player of the Month.

Both sets of awards are likely to be swept up by Manchester City, but speaking during his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon, Pep Guardiola was quick to dismiss any praise for his nomination in particular.

"Don't focus on individual awards. They are good for communication, the show must go on. The teams play the same. Don't pay much attention to awards. They normally are won by teams who win. It doesn't mean they are best," the Catalan admitted.

Guardiola continued, "If I am awarded, it's because of the players, I didn't score one goal. If Joao [Cancelo] or Bernardo [Silva] are nominated, it's because there are nine or ten more players... consistent in the way we play, for the people, our fans."

The manager was also asked if the consistency his side showed throughout November can be replicated in the typically challenging month of December.

Pep Guardiola replied, "We don't know what's going to happen at Watford. We have to prove it again."

"I know how difficult the opponents are, if we drop points, it'll be more difficult. On Wednesday [vs Aston Villa), I was really impressed with the way they fought, their rhythm."

Manchester City will travel down to Vicarage Road to face the Hornets on Saturday afternoon, looking to keep pace with Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra