"It Happens More Often Than Not" - Jurgen Klopp Makes Manchester City Prediction in Premier League Title Race

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted it is not unrealistic to expect Manchester City to win each of their remaining games in their Premier League title run-in following their narrow loss to Tottenham at the weekend.

Liverpool were handed a major boost in hunting the league leaders down as Harry Kane's last-ditch header to help Tottenham seal a 3-2 win at the Etihad Stadium blew the title race wide open.

The Reds, who can cut the gap to Manchester City to just three points with a win over Leeds United on Wednesday evening, have not given up in their pursuit of Premier League glory after surrendering their crown to Pep Guardiola's side in disappointing fashion last season.

However, despite his side being in touching distance of the reigning champions, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is still wary of Manchester City and their ability to go on relentless winning runs ahead of the business end of the campaign.

"We expect that," Klopp said on Manchester City winning all of their remaining Premier League games ahead of his side's meeting with Leeds in midweek, as quoted by Mail Plus.

The German manager's verdict on the current league leaders is based on pure fact, as Manchester City have gone on incredible winning streaks that have laid the foundations for their league title triumphs under Pep Guardiola.

"Historically, it (City going on long winning runs) happens more often than not," the Liverpool manager added, though the race for this season's Premier League title has been tipped to go right down to the wire by many following Manchester City's loss at the hands of Tottenham on Saturday evening

"We play them (Manchester City) once, that is one we definitely want to win," Klopp said on his side's crucial league battle with the Sky Blues at the Etihad Stadium in April.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra