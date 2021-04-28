NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
"It has always been my instinct made me move from up front to defence" - Ruben Dias on being destined to be a defender

Manchester City centre-back Ruben Dias has announced himself as one of Europe’s top defenders this season. The Portuguese international has spoke out about the moment he knew he was destined to be a central defender.
The 23-year-old has emerged as the sides vocal defensive leader this season, a role that has been missing since the departure of club legend Vincent Kompany. And according to Dias himself, there was a specific moment in his youth career when he knew he was destined to be a defender, and a leader.

"Let me tell you a story that sums up my character as a defender and as a footballer. I started my first proper game there [Estrela da Amadora]. My team was suffering, we'd conceded one or two goals," he told the club in an exclusive interview.

"In that moment, my instinct, and it has always been my instinct made me move from up front to defence. There was this old man who said to my dad, 'This kid is a central defender, there's no way around it. He is, and always will be, a central defender'. And here we are today."

Fast forward to today, the Portuguese defender is leading Manchester City into the club's second ever Champions League semi-final. With the present task at hand in mind, Dias reminisced about making his Champions League debut for the club early on in 2020.

"I wouldn't say I was nervous. Football comprises many things, errors included, and part of being a top player is keeping a level head, no matter what happens, to keep having an influence. That's what makes the difference in a player..."

You can read all of Ruben Dias' quotes here.

