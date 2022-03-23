Skip to main content

"It Helped Me A LOT" - Liverpool Goalkeeper Alisson Reveals Pep Guardiola's Influence in Early Stages of His Career

Liverpool shotstopper Alisson Becker has revealed how Pep Guardiola's Barcelona side played a key role in his development as a young player in a recent interview.

Apart from the endless list of silverware he has lifted throughout his career, what separates Pep Guardiola from his peers is his transformative impact on the advancement of football.

While the concept of playing out from the back was unheard of in the Premier League before his arrival, the Spaniard’s tactical innovation has resulted in teams across the division and in the lower tiers following suit - with technically-secure goalkeepers now becoming a pre-requisite in English football.

Alisson Cover

Liverpool’s Alisson Becker revealed recently that he is one of those impacted by Guardiola's blueprint as he described how the Manchester City manager played a crucial role in him developing into the ultimate modern-day goalkeeper.

Alisson Cover 2

I had a manager once who loved the (Pep) Guardiola team from Barcelona which used the goalkeeper a lot. So, he tried to do that with the U-20's and it helped me a lot," the Brazil international said in a recent interview with Liverpool’s official website.

Alisson Cover UCL

Apart from being a brilliant shotstopper, one of the reasons why Alisson is hailed as one of the best candidates in his position is due to his comfortability in possession, which stems from how Guardiola modernised the rulebook for goalkeepers.

The same can be said for Ederson, who is arguably one of the most vital cogs in Guardiola’s system, with the 28-year-old responsible for kickstarting every Manchester City attack by picking the perfect pockets for his teammates with his wand of a left foot.

Pep Guardiola will continue to elevate goalkeepers across the world for years on end as his tactics have always been ahead of time.

