"It is A Dream!" - Pep Guardiola Expresses Delight At 'No More' International Football Ahead of Everton Tie

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has spoken about international football coming to a hold till January ahead of his side's Premier League game against Everton at the weekend.

The Premier League champions will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday after their 2-0 derby victory away at Manchester United prior to the recent international break.

Guardiola has been handed a series of concerns leading to the weekend clash with the Toffees, with star playmaker Kevin De Bruyne isolating for ten days after testing positive for COVID-19 following his return from international duty for Belgium.

Moreover, Jack Grealish has been ruled out to face Everton on Sunday by Guardiola, though Phil Foden is expected to prove his fitness in time for the clash against the Toffees.

Ferran Torres, who suffered a foot fracture in Spain's 2-1 win over Italy in the semi-finals of the UEFA Nations League in October, is ready to start individual sessions in the hope of returning to first-team training before the New Year.

Speaking ahead of his side's league clash with Everton, Guardiola was quizzed about his thoughts on international football coming to a pause until the latter stages of January.

"As a club manager, it is a dream because I have a week's holiday," said the Catalan boss, who will be pleased to have his players focused on club football for the coming months.

"Look at my tan, it's much better than at the (Manchester) United game. But at the same time, I'm concerned because every international break, we're unlucky (in terms of players returning injured).

"Players come back from the national team and they get injured, this time is not an exception. We get them fit, they come back not fit."

Should Jack Grealish miss out against Everton, it could hand a timely opportunity for Raheem Sterling to stake his claim for a spot in the starting XI amid the ongoing uncertainty surrounding his future at the Etihad Stadium.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra