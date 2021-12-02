"It is a Special Moment" - Ruben Dias Shares Delight of Contributing to Man City Victory

Ruben Dias was delighted to contribute to what he described as a 'very important win' against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

Manchester City remained only a point behind league leaders Chelsea with a 2-1 victory at Villa Park.

Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva were on the scoresheet for the Blues in a dominant display, and considering the injuries Pep Guardiola had to contend with prior to the game, it felt like a significant result for his side.

Dias agreed, and was speaking to ManCity.com after the game about the team's performance and what the win meant to him personally.

"It feels (like a big win), and it is I think. A very important win, everybody was very engaged, and we showed up a lot of our quality," the 24-year-old proclaimed.

It was around this time last season when Manchester City embarked on a record-breaking 21 game-winning run.

Doing that again would be incredible, and would certainly take Manchester City a long way towards their goal of reclaiming their Premier League crown, but Ruben Dias believes the squad simply need to take it a game at a time.

"We just need to take it game by game," Dias continued.

"Every time, whenever you do something unbelievable, it's not thinking about you will do it. It's just thinking about the next day, and the next day, and the next day - and that's what we're doing."

The Portuguese international was the unlikely source of Manchester City's opening goal and told reporters he was delighted to open his account for the season.

Dias explained, "To be able to help the team, it always feels good. It is a special moment and I'm very happy I was able to help the team.

