“It is a Very Personal Question” - Ruben Dias Provides Behind the Scenes Insight into Man City Lifestyle

Man City star Ruben Dias has provided an insight into the ways and means how he has become the ultimate professional.

The 24-year-old has established his status as one of the best defenders across Europe since his £65 million move to the Etihad Stadium from Benfica in 2020.

His solid defensive displays over the course of the previous campaign saw him pick up the Premier League Player of the Year award in May, as he led City to their third league title in four seasons.

The Portugal international, who made 53 appearances across all competitions for City last term, is widely known as one of the most professional stars at the club, something Pep Guardiola has also eluded to in the past.

“I think it is a very personal question. I don’t judge any other way of seeing it. It is just my way,” said Dias, explaining his lifestyle and how he approaches his training and preparation methods, as quoted by City's official website in the October edition of the club's monthly magazine.

“It is the one I believe, the one that makes me feel good, the one that makes my body work."

Dias was recently handed a massive pay-rise by the club after agreeing a contract extension, which will keep him in the east side of Manchester till at least 2027.

The defender added: “I don’t judge whoever comes in and just goes to the spa and just trains and goes home. If they feel good and feel they can reach their level, do it."

Dias was presented with the UEFA Defender of the Year award for the 2020/21 campaign prior to City's 6-3 victory over RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

The centre-half added: “People have spoken a little bit about my routines, and those are the ones that make me feel good. It is all about how you feel and how you find your way to do it.”

