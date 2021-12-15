Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    “It Is Going To Be A Challenge”- Man City Official Offers Verdict on Champions League Draw

    Manchester City's sporting director Txiki Begiristain has provided his thoughts on the club's Champions League last-16 draw against Sporting CP, speaking to the club website.
    Author:

    Manchester City were re-drawn to face the champions of Portugal, Sporting CP in a Champions League round of 16 tie.

    Pep Guardiola's side will make the trip to Lisbon on 16th February for the first-leg of the clash, before hosting their Portuguese opponents at the Etihad Stadium on 10th March for the return and second-leg fixture.

    Speaking to ManCity.com following the draw, Manchester City’s Director of Football Txiki Begiristain touched on how Portugal’s finest need no introduction.

    The Etihad official explained, “Everything that can help us to know more about Sporting is always better. We know (about) the coach already, how well they have replaced Bruno Fernandes, (with) Pedro Goncalves scoring goals."

    Read More

    "We know what they are, how good they are doing in the last seasons since their new president Frederico Varandas. We know that they are becoming a top Portuguese club again. We know that if you are always top in the Portuguese league, you have to at least beat Porto and Benfica”, Begiristain explained.

    Txiki Begiristain further went on to touch on the challenges of facing Sporting, “It means they're there and we know what it means to play against them. We know from our experiences of playing Porto in the last seasons. It means they are always strong, difficult to beat and it is going to be a challenge, but we are happy to accept it.”

    On Sporting’s style of play, Begiristain gave his thoughts, explaining, “They are solid. They play with a back five and they are a very solid team. In the Champions League, they had an unbelievable run. They were in-form. We know how they compete, how they win duels and don’t lack fight. We need to be ready for that.”

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago0041965804h
    News

    “It Is Going To Be A Challenge”- Man City Official Offers Verdict on Champions League Draw

    1 minute ago
    Ferran Torres cover
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Star Keen On La Liga Switch Despite Potential New Club's Champions League Exit

    3 hours ago
    imago1008230044h
    News

    "This is a Club That's Clearly Been Dominating!" - Bernardo Silva Offers Honest Thoughts on Man City's Champions League Hopes

    3 hours ago
    imago1008673744h
    Match Coverage

    Five Things We Learned: Man City 7-0 Leeds (Premier League)

    4 hours ago
    KDB vs Leeds Home Savage
    News

    Kevin De Bruyne Admits Man City Could Have 'Scored A Lot More' in 7-0 Thrashing of Leeds United

    4 hours ago
    KDB vs Leeds Home 2
    News

    Pep Guardiola Hails Quality of Man City Squad Following Leeds United Demolition

    5 hours ago
    Walker Cover
    News

    Revealed: Why Kyle Walker Was Missing From Man City Squad in Leeds Victory

    5 hours ago
    Bernardo vs Leeds Home
    News

    Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Provides Fitness Update on Bernardo Silva Following Leeds United Drubbing

    6 hours ago