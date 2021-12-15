“It Is Going To Be A Challenge”- Man City Official Offers Verdict on Champions League Draw

Manchester City's sporting director Txiki Begiristain has provided his thoughts on the club's Champions League last-16 draw against Sporting CP, speaking to the club website.

Manchester City were re-drawn to face the champions of Portugal, Sporting CP in a Champions League round of 16 tie.

Pep Guardiola's side will make the trip to Lisbon on 16th February for the first-leg of the clash, before hosting their Portuguese opponents at the Etihad Stadium on 10th March for the return and second-leg fixture.

Speaking to ManCity.com following the draw, Manchester City’s Director of Football Txiki Begiristain touched on how Portugal’s finest need no introduction.

The Etihad official explained, “Everything that can help us to know more about Sporting is always better. We know (about) the coach already, how well they have replaced Bruno Fernandes, (with) Pedro Goncalves scoring goals."

"We know what they are, how good they are doing in the last seasons since their new president Frederico Varandas. We know that they are becoming a top Portuguese club again. We know that if you are always top in the Portuguese league, you have to at least beat Porto and Benfica”, Begiristain explained.

Txiki Begiristain further went on to touch on the challenges of facing Sporting, “It means they're there and we know what it means to play against them. We know from our experiences of playing Porto in the last seasons. It means they are always strong, difficult to beat and it is going to be a challenge, but we are happy to accept it.”

On Sporting’s style of play, Begiristain gave his thoughts, explaining, “They are solid. They play with a back five and they are a very solid team. In the Champions League, they had an unbelievable run. They were in-form. We know how they compete, how they win duels and don’t lack fight. We need to be ready for that.”

