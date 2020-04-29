"It is going to be one of the happiest moments!” - Fernandinho discusses footballs possible return

Manchester City vice-captain Fernandinho has been talking exclusively to TalkSport about the possible return of football in the near future, following the current COVID-19 crisis.

The Brazilian, who has had an outstanding campaign in an unfamiliar centre-back role, thinks the current situation surrounding COVID-19 is going to change the way everyone lives their lives.

“I've thought about [football coming back], and I hope this comes soon; it is going to be a very good time for everyone. We are reflecting about the situation we are living in now and most of the people are going to change the way they live..."

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The 34-year-old is still aware however, of what risks an early return could entail and admits we have to wait until everyone is safe to return to normality:

“I hope everyone can get better and of course when the people come back to the stadiums to watch the games it is going to be a pleasure for everyone for sure. It is going to be one of the happiest moments for everyone.”

