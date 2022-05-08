"It is Incomparable" - Pep Guardiola Makes Honest Champions League Admission in Comparison With Premier League Glory

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola rubbished claims his side's midweek Champions League exit could hinder their charge for a fourth Premier League title in five years ahead of a league tie with Newcastle on Sunday afternoon.

A crushing late defeat in Madrid on Wednesday saw Manchester City crash out of the Champions League in dramatic fashion as late goals from Rodrygo and an extra-time penalty from Karim Benzema took Real Madrid to the final at the Stade de France on May 28.

Despite his side's recurring shortcomings in Europe over the years, City boss Pep Guardiola has always publicly cited his preference for the Premier League over the Champions League - a knockout tournament where luck hasn't been with his side at several stages in recent campaigns.

Whilst admitting the Champions League is second to none in terms of stature, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich that a league triumph gives a more accurate reflection of a team's showings amidst trials and tribulations over the course of a season.

“When people say (to compare) the Premier League or Champions League, both are awesome. They are top," Guardiola said in his press conference ahead of City's league clash with Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon. “The Champions League is so nice, attractive and emotional. The Champions League is like when Sergio Aguero scores the 93:20 goal (against Queens Park Rangers to win the Premier League on the final day of the 2011/12 league campaign). IMAGO / Sportimage "The Champions League is like that in the quarter final, the semi-final and the final. It's incomparable," as quoted by City's official website. “The emotions – what they give the (Real) Madrid fans, I am jealous of. When Sergio (Aguero) scored that goal a decade ago, wow, what a moment. This is the Champions League. IMAGO / Sportimage “But, on the other side, the Premier League, I have said many times - (it’s about) the work you do every day. “A father and mother wake up every morning to go to work to bring food at home for the kids to grow up and go to school. This is the Premier League.

“It’s (about) consistency, every day, every day and I like it a lot. Especially because we have been fighting an extraordinary team (Liverpool) for the past three or four years.

“I think that hopefully we push them and they push us to be our best and to our limits. Being there (fighting for the Premier League) is great - it's fantastic.”

After crashing out of the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and the Champions League this week, City can finish their season on a high by lifting the Premier League for the fourth time in five seasons should they get over the line in the next four games.

A win against the Magpies will see the Blues return to the top of the tree with a three-point advantage over second-placed Liverpool, who played out a 1-1 draw with Tottenham at Anfield on Saturday.

