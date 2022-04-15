"It Is Like Basketball" - Pep Guardiola Reveals Liverpool Learning Curve Ahead of FA Cup Semi-Final

Pep Guardiola believes that playing Liverpool again will act as a stark learning opportunity, as the two North West heavyweights prepare to meet at Wembley Stadium in the FA Cup semi-final.

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp are preparing to do battle once again, as Manchester City and Liverpool meet for the second time in just six days on Saturday in the semi-final of the Emirates FA Cup.

Diogo Jota and Sadio Mané prevented City from moving four points clear at the top of the Premier League table last weekend, as the Liverpool forwards cancelled out first-half goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus.

The two sides had previously drawn 2-2 at Anfield in October, and three of the last five meetings between City and Liverpool have ended in draws; though the Blues are unbeaten in their past five matches against Jurgen Klopp's team.

Saturday's meeting at Wembley will go to extra-time, and even penalties if required, with City looking to end Liverpool's hopes of winning the quadruple.

IMAGO / Sportimage The two teams, which are currently separated by just one point at the top of the Premier League table, could yet meet in the UEFA Champions League final in May - with City facing Real Madrid and Liverpool playing Villarreal in the semi-final. IMAGO / Xinhua Questioned about the rivalry brewing between the two North West sides, Guardiola drew comparisons from his time managing Barcelona, where they were embroiled in numerous battles with Real Madrid.

IMAGO / PA Images "Just like at Barcelona. We played Madrid four times in ten days. It is the second time that we are fighting against the same team," said the City boss.



Guardiola also suggested that playing Liverpool again, in such a short period of time, provides numerous learning opportunities for his City side.

"You always learn when you play Liverpool. When you play in a short time you learn more. It is like basketball."

The Sky Blues are taking part in the FA Cup semi-final for a fourth successive season on Saturday, and despite being knocked out in the previous two years, Guardiola doesn't have any regrets regarding City's form in the competition.

"I would have loved to reach five finals. This would have been my dream. But I have no regrets. Win or lose I am close to them.

"We are now one month from the end of the season. We are in two semi-finals. We are in the Premier League top of the league. We are so satisfied but it is not enough."

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube