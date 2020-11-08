After a shaky start to the new season, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City managed to make a comeback in their match against Liverpool courtesy of Gabriel Jesus’ beautifully executed goal. Despite that, the striker was critical of his team’s performance – especially with respect to the City players missing their chances.

City were awarded a penalty owing to a handball offence, but Kevin De Bruyne sent the ball wide of the post. They once again had the chance of sealing the match in the last twenty minutes of the game. Joao Cancelo created a good chance, but Jesus missed the target when the Brazilian really should have scored.

Following the match, the 23-year-old spoke with the media and expressed his belief that the draw was not a good result for Manchester City.

(Photo by CLIVE BRUNSKILL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Jesus said that his team will need to ‘up their game’ in order to win the league this season. He also voiced his hope that Pep Guardiola’s men will rediscover their attacking prowess.

"It's a top game, top opening, we know they [Liverpool] work hard, and have a lot of amazing players. They can beat us, we can beat them, but it's football. We had chances to win the game; we don't score when we have a chance, and we draw. Now it's time to rest, go to international teams. It's not a good result for us, we know that, but it's a tough game", Jesus said.

The striker continued: "Both teams want to win the league so sometimes we have to up our game, we are at home, so we have to control more, play more, hold the ball, attack like we have done in the past. We have to keep playing like this and try to score the chances."

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Jesus’ two-touch goal gave fans a glimpse of his talent, and the City star admitted that he practices such shots during training. He also took the opportunity to credit his teammates for creating a good opportunity for him to bury the ball into the net.

“It was an amazing play from the guys. When we play like this, we have more chances, so Kevin can control the ball good and find me in the box, I can control and finish. I have to try, the attackers have to try, I tried, and I scored. We play at home; we have to win all the games we play here. The result is not good for us, maybe good for them, but we have to keep fighting until the end because we have a lot of games to play."

After scoring against Liverpool, Gabriel Jesus has now scored three goals in his three Premier League appearances for Manchester City this season. He is certainly looking sharp following his return from injury, and hopes to continue this form during and after the international break.

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra