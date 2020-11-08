SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

"It is not a good result!" -  Man City star reflects on Sunday's draw against Liverpool

Shruti Sadbhav

After a shaky start to the new season, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City managed to make a comeback in their match against Liverpool courtesy of Gabriel Jesus’ beautifully executed goal. Despite that, the striker was critical of his team’s performance – especially with respect to the City players missing their chances.

City were awarded a penalty owing to a handball offence, but Kevin De Bruyne sent the ball wide of the post. They once again had the chance of sealing the match in the last twenty minutes of the game. Joao Cancelo created a good chance, but Jesus missed the target when the Brazilian really should have scored.

Following the match, the 23-year-old spoke with the media and expressed his belief that the draw was not a good result for Manchester City.

fbl-eng-pr-man-city-liverpool-2 copy 6
(Photo by CLIVE BRUNSKILL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Jesus said that his team will need to ‘up their game’ in order to win the league this season. He also voiced his hope that Pep Guardiola’s men will rediscover their attacking prowess. 

"It's a top game, top opening, we know they [Liverpool] work hard, and have a lot of amazing players. They can beat us, we can beat them, but it's football. We had chances to win the game; we don't score when we have a chance, and we draw. Now it's time to rest, go to international teams. It's not a good result for us, we know that, but it's a tough game", Jesus said.

The striker continued: "Both teams want to win the league so sometimes we have to up our game, we are at home, so we have to control more, play more, hold the ball, attack like we have done in the past. We have to keep playing like this and try to score the chances."

manchester-city-v-liverpool-premier-league copy 7
(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Jesus’ two-touch goal gave fans a glimpse of his talent, and the City star admitted that he practices such shots during training. He also took the opportunity to credit his teammates for creating a good opportunity for him to bury the ball into the net.

“It was an amazing play from the guys. When we play like this, we have more chances, so Kevin can control the ball good and find me in the box, I can control and finish. I have to try, the attackers have to try, I tried, and I scored. We play at home; we have to win all the games we play here. The result is not good for us, maybe good for them, but we have to keep fighting until the end because we have a lot of games to play."

After scoring against Liverpool, Gabriel Jesus has now scored three goals in his three Premier League appearances for Manchester City this season. He is certainly looking sharp following his return from injury, and hopes to continue this form during and after the international break.

manchester-city-v-liverpool-premier-league copy 8
(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pep Guardiola makes bold demand after Man City draw against Liverpool

Manchester City’s Premier League clash Liverpool ended in a 1-1- draw at the Etihad Stadium, but Pep Guardiola remained agitated long after the final whistle.

Shruti Sadbhav

Pep Guardiola expected to make decision on Man City future in the next three months

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will make a decision regarding his future in January, according to reports from the Mail.

Harry Winters

Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Mahrez in the mud? Our penalty curse returns? Jesus the saviour. Here are five things we learned after Manchester City and Liverpool played out an entertaining encounter to share the points on Sunday afternoon.

markgough96

Player Ratings: Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Both sides share the spoils in this hard-fought contest that ended in a score draw. Here's how we rated City's players...

richarddugdale

Torres starts ahead of Mahrez - Algerian winger dropped from squad - Manchester City vs Liverpool (Team News)

Manchester City welcome Liverpool to the Etihad Stadium as they look to close the gap to two points on the current league leaders.

harryasiddall

Man City are 'interested' in Benfica striker and Uruguay international

Manchester City are 'interested' in Benfica striker Darwin Nunez (21), reports CalcioMercato.

markgough96

Man City midfielder will play 'until he's 40', predicts his father

Kevin de Bruyne's father has spoken about the Man City midfielder's passion for football from an early age, and predicted that he will keeping playing 'until he's 40'.

markgough96

Ferran Torres to lead the line ahead of Gabriel Jesus - Manchester City vs Liverpool Predicted XI (PL)

It's almost time for the biggest game of the season so far, as Manchester City host Liverpool at the Etihad. Here's how we think the blues will line up...

richarddugdale

"My first thought is always to try to play for Man City" - Young midfielder opens up on his career so far

Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle has recently said it was 'always his first thought' to try to play for the club and a loan move had never crossed his mind.

harryasiddall

Everything You Need To Know: Manchester City vs Liverpool (Premier League)

The countries top two teams of the past few years will do battle on Sunday afternoon as Manchester City welcome Liverpool to the Etihad Stadium looking to close the gap between themselves and the current league leaders.

Harry Winters