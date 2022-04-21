"It is Not Complicated" - Pep Guardiola Makes Huge Liverpool Admission in the Premier League Title Race

Pep Guardiola has crowned Liverpool 'one of the best teams ever' as he opened up on the Premier League title race after Manchester City's 3-0 victory over Brighton.

Manchester City's hunt for a fourth Premier League title in the last five seasons continued on Wednesday evening with a 3-0 home victory over an in-form Brighton and Hove Albion.

The City faithful were left frustrated after a first-half where City dominated possession, but failed to break down a stubborn Seagulls side.

But second-half goals from Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, and Bernardo Silva saw the Blues secure all three points and reclaim top spot in the Premier League after second-place Liverpool leap-frogged them on Tuesday.

Speaking after the match, Pep Guardiola opened up on the intensity of the title race, and just how difficult it will be going blow-for-blow with Jurgen Klopp's electric Liverpool side.

IMAGO / PA Images "We are facing one of the best teams ever, of everything," Guardiola said. IMAGO / PA Images "The players know it, I know it. It's a pity because in the game we played against them here we deserved to win. Unfortunately, we could not do it, but I would not change much."

IMAGO / PA Images He continued, "We know what we have to do. It is not complicated. Liverpool are going to win all their Premier League games."



If City are to do 'what they have to do' it will start again with a visit from relegation-threatened Watford on Saturday.

City can take a psychological advantage over their title rivals in that match, as a win would put Guardiola's side four points clear until Liverpool square off with their Merseyside rivals Everton on Sunday.

While nobody inside the City camp will take Watford lightly, the Premier League champions will surely have one eye on the coming week as they face a monumental showdown with Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final first leg at the Etihad Stadium.

In between the two legs with the European giants, the Blues will face Leeds United at Elland Road, reinvigorated under the new management of Jesse Marsch.

