SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

"It is not easy with eight players in the box." - Pep Guardiola reacts to Man City’s draw in the Champions League

Shruti Sadbhav

Despite a goalless draw against the Porto, Pep Guardiola revealed that he is happy with Manchester City’s performance in the Champions League.

Following the match, the City boss praised his squad for playing with courage. He drew attention towards the chances created by the Blues. Guardiola also labelled FC Porto as one of the best teams in Portugal and was happy to bag a point. He said:

"We played with huge personality; with courage. It is not easy with eight players in the box. They are so strong with the full-backs, they are so fast. Even with that, we created enough chances to win. This is the most important thing.

We played incredibly well. We didn't concede one attack. They are one of the best teams in Portugal, with the quality they have. We played exceptionally well. We came here to finish first. Big congratulations to the team for the group stage."

fc-porto-v-manchester-city-group-c-uefa-champions-league (4)
h(Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Guardiola further discussed the intensity of Champions League matches and hailed the European competition as a ‘tricky’ one, especially considering the overall implications of Covid-19. 

He further stressed on the fact that other incredible teams in the Champions League are ‘struggling to qualify’ in their respective groups. Hence, the boss is extremely happy about City securing a top spot in Group C.

"This year, the Champions League is tricky. When you lose one or two games, you have to go to the last game, and in COVID that's tricky. It's difficult, in other groups some incredible teams are struggling to qualify. In all games away we've played a high level."

City will host Marseille next week in their final match of the Champions League group stage this year. But before that, Guardiola’s men will lock horns with Fulham at the Etihad Stadium this weekend. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Five Things We Learned: FC Porto 0–0 Manchester City (Champions League)

A rare 0-0 draw against Porto sees Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City take top spot in Group C in this year’s UEFA Champions League.

Sam Puddephatt

Eric Garcia replaces John Stones! - Porto vs Manchester City (Team News)

Manchester City could confirm Group C's top spot in this seasons UEFA Champions League with a win out in Portugal tonight.

harryasiddall

Man City make decision on the future of two club legends next summer - one star set to LEAVE

ESPN reporter Rob Dawson says Manchester City hope to secure Sergio Aguero's future to the club for another season - however, club captain Fernandinho will be allowed to leave.

markgough96

Man City 'remain in the market' for a defender - Ajax star set to be allowed to be leave the club

Ajax full back Nicolas Tagliafico is set to sign a new contract with the club - however, it will contain an 'informal agreement' to allow the star to leave should a reasonable offer arrive, reports the Mail.

markgough96

Man City captain hails Gabriel Jesus as a 'game changer', after the 0-0 draw with Porto

Manchester City captain Fernandinho had kind words to share about fellow Brazilian Gabriel Jesus, after the 0-0 draw with FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night.

Shruti Sadbhav

Man City were 'chasing' Bundesliga centre-back - player rejected initial offer

Manchester City were 'chasing' Hoffenheim centre-back Melayro Bogarde this summer, with the player himself rejecting the clubs initial offer.

harryasiddall

Man City plan big moves for next summer’s transfer window – numerous positions to be strengthened

As per the latest reports from transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City are planning on spending big next summer, with less importance being placed on the January window.

Sam Puddephatt

Player Ratings: FC Porto 0-0 Manchester City (Champions League)

A goalless draw that sees both teams go through to the next stage of the Champions League. Here's how we rated the Blues for this one.

richarddugdale

Man City defender the 'objective' for Barcelona in January - 'likely' to return with a fresh bid

Ronald Koeman and Barcelona have made Eric Garcia their 'objective' as they look to make a fresh bid for the Spaniard in January.

harryasiddall

John Stones to continue ahead of Aymeric Laporte - Porto vs Manchester City Predicted XI (UCL)

Manchester City travel to FC Porto hoping to keep up their impressive 100% record in the Champions League this season.

markgough96