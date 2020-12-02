"It is not easy with eight players in the box." - Pep Guardiola reacts to Man City’s draw in the Champions League

Despite a goalless draw against the Porto, Pep Guardiola revealed that he is happy with Manchester City’s performance in the Champions League.

Following the match, the City boss praised his squad for playing with courage. He drew attention towards the chances created by the Blues. Guardiola also labelled FC Porto as one of the best teams in Portugal and was happy to bag a point. He said:

"We played with huge personality; with courage. It is not easy with eight players in the box. They are so strong with the full-backs, they are so fast. Even with that, we created enough chances to win. This is the most important thing.

We played incredibly well. We didn't concede one attack. They are one of the best teams in Portugal, with the quality they have. We played exceptionally well. We came here to finish first. Big congratulations to the team for the group stage."

h(Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Guardiola further discussed the intensity of Champions League matches and hailed the European competition as a ‘tricky’ one, especially considering the overall implications of Covid-19.

He further stressed on the fact that other incredible teams in the Champions League are ‘struggling to qualify’ in their respective groups. Hence, the boss is extremely happy about City securing a top spot in Group C.

"This year, the Champions League is tricky. When you lose one or two games, you have to go to the last game, and in COVID that's tricky. It's difficult, in other groups some incredible teams are struggling to qualify. In all games away we've played a high level."

City will host Marseille next week in their final match of the Champions League group stage this year. But before that, Guardiola’s men will lock horns with Fulham at the Etihad Stadium this weekend.

