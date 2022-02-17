"It Is Not Like Before" - Riyad Mahrez Discusses Manchester City's Approach for Champions League Return Leg Against Sporting Lisbon

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez has provided some insight into the ruthless mindset his side will have in their Champions League Round of 16 second-leg tie with Sporting Lisbon at the Etihad Stadium in March.

Riyad Mahrez was at his brilliant best against the Portuguese champions on Tuesday evening in Lisbon, as the in-form attacker stepped up to the plate with a goal and an assist in Manchester City's 5-0 thrashing of Ruben Amorim's side.

The Algeria international, who is Manchester City’s top scorer in Europe this season with six goals to his name, is making a habit of saving his very best for the Champions League despite having consistently delivered for the Premier League leaders on the domestic front.

Despite having established a seemingly insurmountable advantage in the tie this week, Mahrez revealed following the 5-0 win on Tuesday that his side will still aim for being at their ruthless, relentless selves in the return leg at the Etihad Stadium.

“We have the pressure in every match, but we do not think much about that,” the former Leicester man said, as quoted by the Manchester City's official website.

"Winning the competition (Champions League) is very far from now, we go match by match. The Champions League is never easy and the quality is higher, especially in the knockout games. We came here (to Lisbon for the first-leg) very focused.

"There is still another game to play (against Sporting in three weeks' time) and this season, in the Champions League, there are no away goals - it is not like before.

"But the next game at home, we are going to have the same focus and the same type of game. We are going to try and win again.

"The Champions League is not easy and not like a league. You have to be there in so many things, and we have to be strong and arrive at the end.

"On Tuesday, we won, we played a great match, we scored five goals and this is the way to carry on in the next games."

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra