With Manchester City cleared of the two-year Champions League ban by CAS on Monday morning, City fans will welcome the claims of Kevin De Bruyne's agent that the midfielder was prepared to stay at the club no matter what.

Speaking to HBvL, via Sport Witness, the Belgian's agent Patrick De Koster has spoken about his reaction to the verdict:

“After the CAS verdict, we facetimed for a moment and Kevin was very happy, very satisfied. If you are banned from the Champions League at that age, you should think again.”

(Photo by ADAM DAVY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite De Koster saying that De Bruyne might have 'thought again' should City have been banned, he also claims he and his family are really settled in Manchester and are enjoying their lives in the City:

“He has a three-year contract in Manchester, is settled with family and is feeling good. They have also always been very good with him. Moreover, the number of clubs that can pay him [his salary] is not that big.



He sees participation in the Champions League next season mainly as a bonus. But that decision doesn’t mean more to him. It is not the case that we will now sign a new contract in Manchester tomorrow.”



Nevertheless, Manchester City will be ecstatic to know one of their best players is committed to the club for the near future.

