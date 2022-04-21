Skip to main content

"It is One of My Happiest Days!" - Pep Guardiola Reacts to Securing Champions League Spot For the 2022/23 Campaign

Pep Guardiola has reacted to securing Champions League football for next season, after Manchester City's hard-fought 3-0 victory over Brighton in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

Manchester City will be involved in the UEFA Champions League once again next season, as last year's finalists secured qualification for the competition with a 3-0 win over Brighton in midweek. 

City, who saw rivals Liverpool move two points clear at the top of the Premier League table on Tuesday, returned to the summit courtesy of second-half goals from Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, and Bernardo Silva. 

Brighton were unable to make it three straight Premier League victories after impressive recent wins over Arsenal and Spurs, as they eventually succumbed to the Blues' intense pressure - despite a valiant first-half performance at the Etihad Stadium. 

Riyad Mahrez broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute after a tremendous breakaway run from Kevin De Bruyne, while Phil Foden's deflected effort doubled City's in the 65th minute. 

De Bruyne was involved in the goals again before being replaced by Gabriel Jesus, as he set up Bernardo Silva to seal the three points and the first victory in three matches for the Sky Blues. 

The win, which moved City back ahead of Liverpool in the table, also secured Champions League football for Pep Guardiola's side next season.

Guardiola, who has enjoyed having European football every season as City boss, revealed his delight at the news, following the 3-0 win over Graham Potter's Brighton. 

"It is one of my happiest days because next season mathematically we will be in the Champions League," said the Catalan. 

"The people take it for granted. You have to be in the UEFA Champions League. Look how many contenders there are.

"What happened mathematically is because we have done it really well. If you asked all the teams in the Premier League what is the main target for the CEO, the owners, and the Chairman it is to qualify for the Champions League

The Catalan concluded, "For stability, economically. We have done it again." 

