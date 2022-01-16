"It is Only January" - Kevin De Bruyne Fires Title Race Warning to Man City Teammates Despite Pole Position in Premier League Table

Kevin De Bruyne has revealed why it is key for Manchester City to remain focused till the end of the season and not get carried away by their ongoing hot streak, following their 1-0 win against Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The league leaders were at their assertive best against the European champions for the second time this campaign, as they capped off their league double over the visitors with a narrow triumph at the Etihad Stadium.

The victory extended Manchester City's advantage over Chelsea in the table to a staggering 13 points after just 22 games, with Pep Guardiola’s side taking the game to the west Londoners and claiming a deserved win.

Speaking to the press after his side’s triumph, Kevin De Bruyne stressed the importance of staying focused if the Sky Blues want to sustain their dominance at the top of the pile.

“Let’s hope we can do the same (against Southampton). I know at the moment that we get a lot of praise as individuals and as a team, but we need to keep going”, said the 30-year-old, as quoted by Manchester City's official website.

“The more points we can take, the tougher it becomes for the opponent. But it is only January, so we need to work hard, keep our heads down and maybe good things will come.”

Despite City’s incredible twelve-match winning streak, it is this single-minded focus that stems from top players like De Bruyne that makes the Premier League champions the winning machine that they are hailed as being.

While there is no disputing the fact that Pep Guardiola’s men are in the driving seat to repeat their title triumph from last season, statements such as these from the matchwinner in their most recent win (against Chelsea) are a reminder that this group of players refuse to rest on their laurels.

With Manchester City being in contention on three separate fronts, it is this insatiable hunger for glory from the likes of De Bruyne that will prove vital come the end of the season.

