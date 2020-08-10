"It is quite similar to a World Cup. Every game is a final." - Pep Guardiola previews UCL clash

Following the restart of sporting events, it was decided that the final stages of the Champions League will undergo changes. Owing to the implications of COVID-19, the UCL action will now be limited to two weeks. The remaining eight teams will lock horns in one-off encounters in a mini-tournament at a neutral venue in Lisbon, Portugal.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola compared his side’s hunt for Champions League glory to the World Cup. After the two-game system was scrapped for this year’s competition, the Catalan insists that they have to look at each of their upcoming games as a final. Here’s what Guardiola had to say when speaking to the Telegraph:

"It's quite similar to a World Cup. Before, it was last-16, quarter-final and semi-final with two games in each round and now every game is a final. You are in, or you are out. So we will see a final against Lyon, there are no second chances or mistakes. We are looking forward to it, we are going to prepare well and will try to go through."

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

After defeating Real Madrid 4-2 on aggregate, Man City are set to face Lyon in the quarter-final. While Guardiola became the first manager to knock out Zinedine Zidane from the knockout stages of UCL, Rudi Garcia’s Lyon eliminated Juventus to move further up in the tournament.

Although Man City will look to reach the semi-finals of Champions League for the second time in their history, Pep Guardiola insists that he still wants his players to have fun in Portugal. He wants them to take one step at a time while chasing a historic win in the European competition.

-----

