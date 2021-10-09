"It is Time to Deal With The Physios" - Man City Star Provides Update on Foot Injury Ahead of Crucial International Clash

Manchester City forward Ferran Torres has provided an injury update on his ailing foot ahead of Spain's UEFA Nations League final clash with France.

The Spain international is beginning to make his mark in English football after signing for City from Valencia for a reported fee of £20 million in 2020.

With two goals in four Premier League appearances this season, Torres has thrown his hat in the ring as a potential solution for Pep Guardiola's lack of a centre-forward in the first-team squad.

On top of his good run of form for the defending Premier League champions, the 21-year-old has cemented himself as a key player for the Spanish National Team - scoring four goals in six World Cup qualifiers for La Roja.

However, his recent run of success appeared to take a blow as the forward left Spain's UEFA Nations League semi-final tie against Italy with an apparent foot injury.

"The foot is progressing well," said Torres in an interview with Radio Estadio Noche.

The youngster added, "It is time to deal with the physios for Sunday. I am a warrior, I will play in the UEFA Nations League final whatever."

Pep Guardiola and City fans alike will take solace that the injury appears to be nothing serious for the forward, who continues to develop into a key player for the Manchester club.

Some feel Torres could be the answer at the striker position in the absence of club legend Sergio Aguero, who signed for Barcelona in June.

It was widely reported that Aguero and Pep Guardiola spent time with Torres last season, and give the Spaniard advice on how to excel as a centre-forward in Guardiola's side.

