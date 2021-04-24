NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
"It is very difficult not [to] be successful!” - Man City star heaps praise on the rise of Phil Foden

Ruben Dias has opened up on what it is like playing against Phil Foden in Manchester City training and heaped praise on the youngster for his rise within Pep Guardiola's first-team squad.
Phil Foden has made himself a key member of Pep Guardiola’s first-team this season, and is perhaps one of the five ‘undroppable’ players for the Manchester City boss, in a season where there are still three trophies up for grabs.

Star centre-back Ruben Dias was quick to point out just how difficult of a player Phil Foden is to come up against on the training ground, during an exclusive interview with the club website this week.

"He's a special talent. As you know, as everybody knows, he breathes football. For me, I would say one of the most fantastic attributes he has is the way he is. He has been here with the Man City first-team for three years now and he has been playing."

Dias continued, "Sometimes he just goes back to zero, like a restart. He does it so well. He is always driven and you never see him going down like ‘this isn’t going well for me’ or ‘I have this problem or that problem’. He knows very well what he is going for."

According to the Portuguese international, Phil Foden has everything he needs to be a world class player, and it would be next to impossible for him not to have a successful career from this point on.

The former Benfica man continued, "When you have a player with this quality and with this mindset, it is very difficult not [to] be successful.”

