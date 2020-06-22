'It is weird...You could hear every word' - Man City winger reveals what it was like to play Arsenal in Wednesday's 3-0 win

Manchester City winger Bernardo Silva has provided a player's perspective on what it is like to play without fans, following his side's 3-0 victory against Arsenal on Wednesday, report the Telegraph.

The Premier League's resumption amid the Covid-19 pandemic has forced clubs to play without fans due to safety concerns. This is a novel experience for fans and players alike, and Bernardo has provided the latter's experience of the situation.

(Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images)

'It is weird - the only thing you could hear was what Pep [Guardiola] and Mikel [Arteta] were shouting. You could hear every word. When you are playing with 50,000 fans you can pretend that you haven't heard what the manager is saying to you', Bernardo said.

Bernardo started the match on the bench - where players have to observe social-distancing rules - and came on as a substitute in the 65th minute for captain David Silva.

The Portugal international will be hoping to experience a behind-closed-doors game from the start on Monday night, when City host Burnley in the Premier League.

-----

