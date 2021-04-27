"It isn't the most important trophy, but it's so nice..." - Pep Guardiola talks of the importance of winning domestic titles

NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Pep Guardiola has admitted winning the Carabao Cup 'isn't the most important' trophy, but also says how 'difficult it is to win titles' year on year.
Pep Guardiola has admitted winning the Carabao Cup 'isn't the most important' trophy, but also says how 'difficult it is to win titles' year on year.

Speaking to the press ahead of Manchester City's Champions League semi-final first-leg against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night, the manager has been reflecting on Sunday's Carabao Cup triumph. 

Aymeric Laporte's header 10 minutes from time secured the club's fourth consecutive trophy in that particular competition, and it's something Pep Guardiola has admitted how hard it is to achieve in the modern day.

"Every time you get older you realise it's difficult to win titles. If you start the next season telling me I have to win one title, doesn't matter which one, I'd say it's so difficult."

Despite the club's constant domination of the competition, it's one Pep Guardiola admits is bottom of the priority list. "The Carabao isn't the most important but is so nice," Guardiola began.

"We had one night to enjoy the win against Dortmund, we travelled back from Tottenham with just PSG. Now I'm not thinking at all to win the CL, just to win this game. I said to the players, travel to be ourselves and just to win the game. That's the reason we travel there."

